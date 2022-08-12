Sanita Puspure sickness a setback on otherwise positive morning for Irish rowers 

Five Irish boats will be chasing down medals at this weekend’s European Rowing Championships after a second morning in Bavaria that was spoiled only by the news that illness has ended Sanita Puspure and Zoe Hyde’s ambitions in the women’s double sculls.

They had been due off shortly after 9am in a six-strong field where half would make the final but Puspure’s sickness put paid to that and to the women’s eighth crew’s hopes in the repechage given she and Hyde were both due on board.