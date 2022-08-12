Sanita Puspure sickness a setback on otherwise positive morning for Irish rowers 

Puspure and Zoe Hyde had been due to compete in the women’s double sculls in Munich earlier. 
Fiona Murtagh, right, and Emily Hegarty of Ireland after winning their Women's Pair Repechage.

Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 10:37
Brendan O'Brien, Munich

Five Irish boats will be chasing down medals at this weekend’s European Rowing Championships after a second morning in Bavaria that was spoiled only by the news that illness has ended Sanita Puspure and Zoe Hyde’s ambitions in the women’s double sculls.

They had been due off shortly after 9am in a six-strong field where half would make the final but Puspure’s sickness put paid to that and to the women’s eighth crew’s hopes in the repechage given she and Hyde were both due on board.

That aside, it was a perfect morning for those who made it on to the water.

Emily Hegarty and Fiona Murtagh won their repechage in the women’s pair, coming in well over four seconds ahead of their Greek rivals, while Aoife Casey had a similar gap when she crossed the line first in her women’s single sculls repechage.

Lydia Heaphy and Margaret Cremen had only three hundredths of a second to spare on the Swiss in their women’s lightweight double sculls repechage but a much more comfortable gap on the Spaniards in third in a run where the top two made the A final.

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, as well as the women’s four of Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh, Natalie Long and Tara Hanlon, had already booked their places in the weekend’s showpieces in which Ireland will be hoping to be a major player.

The four female crews will all compete for podium places tomorrow with McCarthy and O’Donovan, heavy favourites in their race, having to wait until the Sunday for their chance to add yet more medals to their already large collections.

Saturday:

Women’s single sculls A final (Aoife Casey) – 11.09am Women’s pair A final (Emily Hegarty and Fiona Murtagh) – 11.44am Women’s 4 A final (Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh, Tara Hanlon and Natalie Long – 12.16pm Women’s lightweight double sculls A final (Lydia Heaphy and Margaret Cremen) – 1.19pm Sunday:

Men’s lightweight double sculls A final (Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy) – 12.26pm

