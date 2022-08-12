More Irish boxing upheaval as Carruth and Kirwin resign

Irish Athletic Boxing Association chief executive, Fergal Carruth and chairman Ciarán Kirwin have announced their resignations from the organisation.

They will stand down on 2 September.

The pair – Irish amateur boxing’s top two officials – say their decision ‘follows the rejection by delegates of the proposals on good corporate governance at the IABA’s EGM in Roscommon on 10 July.’

Minister for Sport Jack Chambers, as well as Sport Ireland, were informed of the decision yesterday.

Last month, the minister confirmed that State funding for boxing would be cut – except for the high performance united backing – after the EGM vote in Roscommon.

“Having been involved with boxing all my life,” Carruth said, “serving as CEO of the IABA has been the privilege of a lifetime, especially given all the success enjoyed by Irish boxing in the ring during this time.

“I am delighted, too, that there are more people than ever involved in our sport. Membership has almost tripled, 25% of which is now female. There are now 350 clubs serving communities nationwide, an increase of over 100 clubs since 2013.

“I am leaving with more than a little regret but believe that there are those within the sport who do not recognise the importance of compliance with the highest standards of corporate governance, which are vital in underpinning the growth and development of our wonderful sport. I hope that the decision to step down may serve as a catalyst for necessary change and that the Irish boxing family finds a way to maximise its significant potential in the future.

Kirwan who served as chairperson of the IABA since 2019 said: “I believe that the requirements in terms of good governance set out by the government, and indeed the governance report commissioned by the IABA’s Board of Directors, are correct and entirely reasonable, particularly in the context of the National Sports Policy and the scale of government funding now available to sport in this country.

“It is time for a new voice to serve as chairperson and I am hopeful that the impediments to the adoption of the necessary good governance changes can be overcome.

“Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Fergal and all the staff of the IABA whose work is so vital to the continued success of Irish boxing and all of whom have been a pleasure to work with.”

The process of appointing a chairperson and chief executive will begin presently, the association says.