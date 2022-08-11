McCusker and Greene bow out in semi-finals in Rome

The Irish pair were in the pool for the first evening of action at the European Swimming Championship finals.
SOLID START: Ireland’s Max McCusker in the Men’s 50m Butterfly semi-final.

Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 19:20
Cian Locke

Ireland’s Max McCusker and Darragh Greene bowed out of the 50m Butterfly and 100m Breaststroke respectively on the opening night of the European Swimming Championship finals in Rome.

After a fantastic start in the 50m Butterfly semi-final, McCusker was caught to finish seventh in his heat in 23.75. 

It was a first senior individual semi-final for the 22-year-old Dolphin clubman, who still has a number of other races to come this week.

Darragh Greene, returning after a prolonged post-Olympics break, clocked 1:01.39 in the 100m Breaststroke to finish in 16th place overall. The Longford man returns to the pool on Saturday for the 200m Breaststroke Heats.

Tomorrow, McCusker returns in the 100m Freestyle with Danielle Hill in the 50m Butterfly and Liam Custer in the 800m Freestyle. 

Mona McSharry, Niamh Coyne, and Ellie McCartney make their first appearance of the Championships in the 100m Breaststroke, as does Robbie Powell in the 100m Freestyle. 

Ireland will be represented in the Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay by Danielle Hill, Eoin Corby, Brendan Hyland, and Victoria Catterson.

