Peter Wright undergoing surgery to have gallbladder removed

Peter Wright is having his gallbladder removed (Aaron Chown/PA)
Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 13:28
Jonathan Veal

World champion Peter Wright is undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder on Thursday.

The 52-year-old has been suffering with gallstones for several months and will have keyhole surgery.

His procedure means he will miss the three World Series tournaments in Australia and New Zealand, but he said he had to put his health first.

Wright said on Twitter: “So surgery day is here, finally.

“I’m sorry to all my fans who expected 2 see me in Australia & New Zealand, but I had 2 make the choice between my health or the darts, unfortunately for my fans it was my health that won. I’m very nervous but I have @jowrighty8 by my side as always.”

Wright admitted ahead of last month’s World Matchplay tournament in Blackpool that the problem could flare up at any time.

He said: “It could flare up at any moment, I am just trying not to eat crumpets caked in butter.”

