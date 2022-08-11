First steps for Irish as McCusker and Greene advanced to semi-finals in Rome

Max McCusker advanced in the 50m butterfly to start Ireland's European Championships campaign, which began in Rome this morning, while Darragh Greene advanced in the 100m breaststroke.
McCusker, the current 50m Butterly national record holder, finished fifth in his heat in 23.61, slightly off his best time of 23.44, and advances to the next round in 14th position overall.
In his first international competition since the Tokyo Olympics, Greene finished third in his heat with a time of 1:00.75 and will enter this evening's semi-final in eighth place.
Danielle Hill and Victoria Catterson, who had just returned from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham the previous week, swam in heat four of the 100-meter freestyle. The pair finished in 56.39 seconds, good for 22nd place overall.
Liam Custer of Sundays Wells and Grace Hodgins of the Trojans both competed in the European Junior Championships earlier this summer before making their senior international debuts this morning. Hodgins won her 800m Freestyle heat in 8:57.87, while Custer finished the 400m Individual Medley in 4:31.43.
Brendan Hyland, who was also in action this morning, finished the 50m Butterfly in 24.19, just 0.010 seconds slower than his personal best. His big event is later this week. Eoin Corby's time in the 100m Breaststroke Heats was 1:01.47.