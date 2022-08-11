Irish to watch in Munich: Hopes that Adeleke has enough in the tank

Athletics

Rhasidat Adeleke is only 19 but her CV is already bursting at the seams. A multiple national record holder, she just missed out on the final of the 400m at the World Championships in Oregon recently. The hope is that she has enough left in the tank after a long season Stateside.

With a silver and season’s best bagged at the Commonwealth Games last week, Ciara Mageean will be watched closely in the 1,500m. The Down woman has medalled at these Europeans before, having secured a bronze in Amsterdam six years ago.

The first major medal Mark English won at senior level was an 800m bronze at the Europeans back in 2014. Now 29, the Donegal man recorded a tenth-placed finish in Oregon where he came within a whisker of bettering his own national record.

Thomas Barr was far from happy with his showing at the Worlds where he finished fifth in the semi-finals of the 400m hurdles. Normally a big-day athlete, Barr claimed bronze at the Europeans in 2018 and almost medalled at the Rio Olympics, and he seems to be fully fit again.

Sarah Lavin has declared that a major medal is her focus in athletics and she has form behind her this season. She was the fifth fastest European in Eugene despite finishing fifth in her semi-final and has, like Barr and others, said before that anything can happen once you make a final.

Canoe sprint

Jenny Egan-Simmons won her first significant senior medal at a World Cup back in 2010 and she added the latest in a long line of podium finishes only last weekend with a bronze in the Women’s K1 5,000m at the World Championships in Halifax, Canada. Few athletes anywhere have that pedigree.

Cycling

Missing out on selection for the Tour de France should be all the motivation Sam Bennett needs to better a sixth-place finish in the men’s European road race back in 2019 and he has a stronger team around him on this occasion, too.

Seven Irish athletes take to the boards in cycling’s track meet and JB Murphy took a bronze in the Scratch race last year while the Women’s Team Pursuit claimed the same grade of prize. Watch this space at the Olympiapark’s Messe München.

Gymnastics

2018 was a year to remember for Rhys McClenaghan who struck gold in the pommel at both the Europeans and the Commonwealths. He will be looking to go one better than the silver he secured in the latest edition of the latter, in Birmingham recently.

Dominick Cunningham has won three medals for Team GB across the same two events. Now representing Ireland, the 27-year old is hoping that the switch of allegiance will reinvigorate him after a difficult few years.

Rowing

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy will look to back up the gold they won in Tokyo last year when they contest the lightweight men’s double. O’Donovan has focused mostly on his studies this year but popped in to Lucerne to claim the ‘W’ at World Cup III. As he does.

Ireland may have up to nine crews involved and medals will be on more than a few minds. Olympic medallists Fiona Murtagh, Emily Hegarty, Eimear Lambe and Aifric Keogh are split between two crews while Sanita Puspure still going strong, this time alongside Zoe Hyde.