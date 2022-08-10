Luke McCann sets new 1,000m Irish record 

BULLET: Luke McCann of Ireland competes in the men's 1500m during day two of the World Indoor Athletics Championships at the Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Wed, 10 Aug, 2022 - 20:45
Shane Donovan

Luke McCann has broken the national 1,000m Irish record while competing at the Monaco Diamond League.

McCann ran a time of 2:16.40 on his way to a seventh-place finish in the race ahead of his European Championship action beginning next week in Munich.

McCann wasn't around to see that record be set, but he won't mind too much having beaten it by over a second this evening.

In February this year, McCann set the National 1,000m Indoor Record to 2:17.40 while competing in the USA.

Next up for the UCD runner is the 1,500m in Munich.

