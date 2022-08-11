If everything comes right, I think I can - Thomas Barr aiming for PB in Munich 

Thomas Barr turned 30 late last month. It’s six years since he ran that PB of 47.97 to finish fourth in the 400m hurdles at the Rio Olympics. Four years have passed since he claimed a superb bronze at the European Championships in Glasgow.

Skim over his experiences at the Worlds in Oregon earlier this summer and you could be forgiven for asking if the Waterford man can reach the dizzying heights of old again. Starting with his latest tilt at a European medal, in Munich next week.

“If I didn’t think I could still run faster, I wouldn’t still be running. That’s the honest truth. Last year, if I executed the perfect race in the (Olympic) semi-finals in Tokyo, I would have run a PB, and it would have been a big one: by .3 or .4 of a second. Where I hit hurdle seven, it knocked me back.

“This year, all the markers - Hayley (Harrison, co-coach) takes my times - were there that I was in PB shape coming into this season, way ahead of where I was other seasons. There is nothing to say I couldn’t go out in Munich and run a PB. if everything comes right, I think I can. But if not, there is no reason why I can’t in the next year or two.” An Achilles injury picked up in Savona early in the summer cost him maybe five weeks of the season and fed into that disappointing experience in Eugene where he could only manage a 50.08 in the semi-finals. A time, he said, he should do in his sleep.

Ultimately, he didn’t have the work in his legs to get what was needed done in the States, but the body feels good now as he leans in towards the final straight before Germany. Is he confident? Focused is the word he chooses.

He laughs when reminded that his build-up to that stunning performance at the 2016 Olympics came off a similarly uncertain lead-in. Plenty have made that very point to him lately and it's a thought that can’t hurt as he looks to repeat the trick.

That said, the 49.15 he clocked in the heats at the Worlds is the best he has offered this season and, with Karsten Warholm in the field and eager to put his own Oregon disappointments behind him, the rest of them are likely scrambling for the two other places on the podium.

Wilfried Happio of France missed out on a medal in Oregon by just 0.02 seconds. Estonia’s Rasmus Magi came eighth in that final and four other Europeans posted quicker times than Barr in the semi-finals.

Make the final though and he always feels like he has a shot.

“That’s right. If I can get myself into a final there is no saying what could happen. Even in the rounds of a championship there is no saying what might happen. Someone might make a slip-up. That’s what I love about the 400m hurdles, it’s very unpredictable. You never really know because it is such a technical event.

“We’ve also had the World Championships and Commonwealth Games already so there are guys out there who are going for a second or even third championships. It’s going to be tough and tough to call but my expectations are firmly set on making a final and once I get into a final I will really know where I am at.

“Go out all guns blazing, leave it all on the track and try to walk away with my head held high whatever the result.”