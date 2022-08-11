Over 80 Irish athletes looking for success on Munich's newest, but wildly historic stage 

Nine European Championships. In one city. Over eleven days. What’s not to like? Thing is, this concept is still new. Vulnerable. It’s a fragile seed planted in uncertain soil. Glasgow in 2018 – but with the athletics held at arm’s length in Berlin – was the first iteration of this idea but that was pre-pandemic. A different world.

Munich 2022 gets underway today with action across five of the nine sports but it was impossible not to think of what has already passed and what may still be to come even as the crowds took in the quirky (and free) opening ceremony at the historic Olympiapark yesterday evening.

Billed as the biggest sports event to be held in Bavaria since the 1972 Olympics hosted by this same city, the scent of history is everywhere. Inescapable. The Olympiaberg, whose lawns will host BMX bikes this week, is a hill constructed of rubble raised by the Allies’ relentless bombing of Germany in the Second World War.

The city itself is a cultural delight with its Alstadt (Old Town), traditional beer halls and neo-Gothic town hall replete with glockenspiel and chimes. It’s central role in the 1974 and 2006 FIFA Worlds bring with it a more recent frame of reference but all of that is secondary at best to the part the Games of 50 years ago are playing here.

Athletes from those Olympics have already been feted here in recent weeks. The catchphrase coined for the entire festival that is Munich 2022 is ‘Back to The Roofs’ which references the instantly identifiable architectural style of the Olympic park and its magnificent Olympiastadion which hosted the city’s two big football clubs until 2005.

Hovering like a dark cloud over all this is the terrorist attack which scarred those ’72 Games so gravely, both then and now. Eleven Israelis and a German policeman died in the ‘Munich Massacre’ – as well as five Black September terrorists – and one of those 12 victims is being commemorated by the city each month throughout the year.

Yet families of those Israelis who died in a shootout between the terrorists and the police at a Munich air base have been refusing to take part in the events planned to commemorate the tragedy unless there is what they consider to be acceptable compensation paid by the German government.

Sporting squabbles pale into insignificance against all that but they are at play here nonetheless with the future of this collective enterprise already in some doubt going forward thanks to the decision already taken by European Athletics to go it alone again in four years’ time.

Played out at arm’s length from the rest of the sports first time out, when they were in Berlin and everyone else was busy in Glasgow, there seems to be a feeling among the sport’s chiefs in the old continent that they are better off outside this particular tent than in it.

Others say differently, pointing to the heightened TV viewing figures recorded in 2018 when compared to the solo effort in Zurich in 2014, but the fact is that the flagship discipline won’t be part of the fleet when it reassembles in 2026.

Where that will be remains to be seen, and whether swimming is involved is another moot point. Part of the furniture in Glasgow, aquatics have set up shop in Rome this week with Munich’s eight-lane pool deemed too small for such a major event.

It’s not hard to see the pros and the cons to this whole enterprise. Synchronising nine continental championships so that they coalesce in one city and at the same point in the calendar must be a logistical nightmare but it’s clearly one with a payoff.

Corralling all this so tightly makes it so much easier and less expensive for broadcasters and other media to cover and it drags some of the minority sports centre stage at a time – the middle of an Olympic cycle – when they are accustomed to being sidelined.

Rhys McClenaghan has said as much. A gold medallist at the Europeans in Scotland four years ago, the Irish gymnast is unequivocally enthused by the prospect of taking part in a sporting bazaar where there is so much more temptation on offer.

“It was great the last time, the likes of Thomas Barr and Ciara Mageean medalled as well. It was great to celebrate together as Team Ireland, like we should be. We’re the same athletes who’ve been going to the Olympic Games together.

“It really brings us all together as Team Ireland, as the sportspeople of Ireland, and that’s a very strong thing to bring to the Olympic Games which is such a huge event. You’re not seeing strangers walking past you, you’re seeing ‘my friend Thomas Barr’. It’s really positive and I’m glad it’s happening.”

McClenaghan’s is an opinion shared by many of the Irish athletes who will be taking part. Jenny Egan-Simmons, who will be chasing another major medal next week, road cyclist Rory Townsend and Barr himself have all echoed those sentiments.

The city and its people will be the ultimate judge of all this.

While the Olympiapark is the beating heart of it, the neoclassical marvel that is Konigsplatz will play host to the beach volleyball and sport climbing, the Eiskanal is the venue for the rowing and canoeing, while the road races will wind their way in from the foot of the Alps.

Whatever about the bigger picture stuff, the sport itself is unlikely to disappoint.

The athletics itself is the usual behemoth of an undertaking and it will stretch out across seven days and nights with galacticos like Mondo Duplantis, Malaika Mihambo, Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Marcell Jacobs all certain to draw the crowds.

Sports of a lower wattage will shine too. Laura Kenny is a five-time Olympic champion on the bike, Israel’s Artem Dolgopyat is the Olympic floor gold medallist in gymnastics and Janja Garnbret and Alberto Ginés will be others looking to back up wins in Tokyo when they climb the walls.

But what’s in it for us, right?

Over 80 Irish athletes will compete across the eleven days and almost a quarter of them have medalled at senior level in previous iterations of their sports’ European get-togethers. Plenty of them pitch up in Germany this week and next with ambitions of achieving something similar.

Add in those colleagues who bring with them their own form and previous successes, either at underage or senior levels, or both, and it will be a surprise if we haven’t been treated to a decent handful of ecstatic athletes clutching tricolours before the closing ceremony comes around next Sunday week.