Watch: 10 years to the day Katie Taylor won Olympic gold for Ireland

One of Ireland's greatest sporting heroes won gold exactly 10 years ago.
Ireland's Katie Taylor celebrates winning olympic gold. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 18:47
Shane Donovan

It's 10 years to the day since Katie Taylor won over Irish hearts by winning Olympic gold at London 2012. 

Now one of, if not the best athletes we have seen grace these shores, Taylor has gone on to become the most successful boxer the country has ever seen, conquering the amateur scene before going on to do the same in the professional ranks. 

Her modest nature outside of the ring has solidified the Bray native as a fan favourite for not only Irish sportspeople, but those all around the world. 

Now, time to take a nostalgic trip back to the momentous occasion in 2012. Here's a collection of the best sights and sounds from her first defining moment. 

Footage of Taylor's bout against Russia's Sofya Ochigava

OLÉ: Ireland's Katie Taylor celebrates winning olympic gold. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Taylor's outpouring of emotion post-fight

YOU'RE COMING WITH ME: Katie Taylor with her Olympic gold medal 2012. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

