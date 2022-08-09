Watch: 10 years to the day Katie Taylor won Olympic gold for Ireland

It's 10 years to the day since Katie Taylor won over Irish hearts by winning Olympic gold at London 2012.
Now one of, if not the best athletes we have seen grace these shores, Taylor has gone on to become the most successful boxer the country has ever seen, conquering the amateur scene before going on to do the same in the professional ranks.
Her modest nature outside of the ring has solidified the Bray native as a fan favourite for not only Irish sportspeople, but those all around the world.
Now, time to take a nostalgic trip back to the momentous occasion in 2012. Here's a collection of the best sights and sounds from her first defining moment.