Titles, not medals, are Rhys McClenaghan's currency

A determined Rhys McClenaghan is aiming to go one better than his Commonwealth Games silver medal when he tackles the European Championships in Munich next week.

Ireland’s 2020 Olympic Games finalist won gold in both the Commonwealths and the Europeans back in 2018 but had to settle for second spot on the podium when the latest edition of the former event was held in Birmingham recently.

The 23-year old approached it as favourite in the ongoing absence this summer of England’s Max Whitlock, who is taking a break from the sport, but he lost out to Birmingham's own Joe Fraser after a handful of small but almost seismic errors in the pommel final.

“I was happy with the result but not with the routine, I know I can do much better. There were a few silly errors but staying on the pommel horse is one of the main things in the sport of gymnastics, staying on the apparatus and getting through the routine.

“I feel like the fact that I held on was the reason I came home with another medal and that’s part of the battle. But I’m not there just to win medals anymore, I’m going out to take titles consistently, at European, World and Commonwealth and Olympic level.”

McClenaghan’s preparation for the Games, and that of Northern Ireland teammates Ewan McAteer and Eamon Montgomery, was far from perfect with the sport’s governing body eventually pressured into reversing a decision to bar them from the event because they are licensed to compete for Ireland in international competition.

Disturbing and draining as that was, it’s not something he is using as any sort of excuse, even if it did affect him mentally away from the gym at the time. The hope is that it isn’t a situation that rears its head again in the future.

Northern Ireland's Rhys Mc Mclenaghan in action during his Pommel Horse rotation of the Men's Team Final and Individual Qualification, Subdivision two at Arena Birmingham. Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

“I can breathe a sigh of relief now that that’s all behind us but there’s probably a bit of work to be done in terms of not letting it happen again. I think it was brought up in past Commonwealth Games but this time they really dug their heels in. I don’t know the full ins and outs of it. It was a strange one and a very unique situation.”

Another arises in Munich, but in a good way.

Ireland is sending its biggest ever team to a major gymnastics event, with five male and five female competitors in the senior bracket, and the Europeans will also serve as a qualifying springboard for the World Championships in Liverpool in October.

That means that medals and individual placings will not be the only targets in mind, not least given a Worlds in England’s northwest amount to the closest thing we have seen in terms of a ‘home’ hosting for the global gig since Glasgow in 2015.

“Before this your national governing body just selected people but the FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) have changed it so teams have to qualify through their continental championships now. For the team we need to make the top 13 and we’re up for the challenge.”