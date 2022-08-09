Lewis Hamilton turned down a part in Top Gun: Maverick

TURNED DOWN: Lewis Hamilton revealed he was forced to turn down a part in Top Gun: Maverick.

Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 15:46
TJ Galvin

Lewis Hamilton turned down a part in Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise due to his F1 commitments.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion was desperate to make an appearance on the big screen in the huge summer blockbuster.

Turning down the role as a fighter pilot in the movie was 'the most upsetting call that I think I've ever had', said Hamilton.

The British said he accepted a part in the hit sequel to the original 1986 film.

However, he had to pull out because filming took place during the Formula 1 season.

Hamilton says he "built a friendship" with Cruise after the Hollywood star invited him to the set of his 2014 science fiction film, Edge of Tomorrow.

Top Gun made Hamilton determined to become a fighter pilot as a child, and he could not resist asking Cruise if he could be involved in the long-awaited follow-up film.

"When I heard the second one was coming out, I was like, 'Oh my God, I have to ask him,'" Hamilton told Vanity Fair, calling Cruise "one of the nicest people you'll ever meet".

"I said, 'I don't care what role it is. I'll even sweep something, be a cleaner in the back'."

Hamilton realised he would not have enough time to fit in the role alongside his preparation for the F1 season.

He added: "I'm a perfectionist. There just wasn't time."

