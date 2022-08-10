Rory Townsend happy he stuck at it as perseverance pays off

The calendar year wasn’t half done when Rory Townsend crossed the finishing line in Kanturk and claimed a maiden Irish National road title, but to look at the papers the next day was to suspect that we had already peaked in terms of sport and raw emotion in this year of 2022.

Bryan Keane, an Olympic triathlete in Rio six years ago, captured the moment for the Inpho agency, one of his shots freezing the 27-year old for eternity with fist clenched and eyes closed just as the magnitude of the achievement and the difficulty of the road travelled washed over him.

That was only the start of it. The dam disintegrated completely as Townsend clambered off the bike, his body convulsing as he wept into his hands and dissolved into hugs with, among others, his father David. And it was all captured on video.

“I didn’t do a very good job of playing it cool,” he laughs. “It was a real projection of how I was feeling.”

He had spoken in the past about how much races like the nationals meant to him but this was about more than just mere ambition. Townsend’s success was a story of perseverance and patience as much as it was a tale about sporting satisfaction.

This was a summit he felt was beyond him growing up. He looked at a guy like Ryan Mullen, who was just a year older than him but built like a brick outhouse from the time he was in single digits, and figured that the odds weren’t exactly encouraging.

Go back to the nationals last year and he was contemplating stepping back from all this. The financial strains of running up that hill year after year, struggling without success to bag a spot on a WorldTour team, had left him poised to pull the brakes on all this.

He didn’t. He kept going but took a twin path. His cycling commitments shared with a sports science dissertation on the effects of sleep disruption on sports performance that had to be completed. He handed it in less than a week after Kanturk.

“I haven’t had the smoothest of runs at things and there have been certain things that have been out of my control with regards the team and the financial side of it. I have always been kind of teetering on the edge of it. I’ve always felt, ‘God, I’m so close’ and then never quite making it.

“And then almost at the point where I… I hadn’t given up, but I was at a point where I was being a little more pragmatic in my approach to it, and then suddenly it kind of came off. That in itself was great. The year where I put the least amount of pressure on myself and it came good. It’s funny.”

There’s probably a lesson in there somewhere but, for now, he’s loving the extra time he can commit to the road, not least because an issue with his bike left unable to ride for all eleven days of the holiday he took in Montenegro after the nationals.

A stint training in Cornwall fed into the Memorial Jef Scerens in Belgium over the weekend - and the first chance to sport the Irish champions’ jersey in a race on the continent – and next up is the European Championships road race in Germany this Sunday.

Sam Bennett, who missed out on selection for the Tour de France, will lead the five-man Irish team in a race that starts in the foothills of the Alps and finishes 209.4km later on Odeonsplatz in Munich. Ryan Mullen, Eddie Dunbar and Matthew Taggart are the others on hand.

“Hopefully we can be in a good place to deliver Sam the best kind of result that he can get because he has had a bit of a slow start to the season but, on his day, he is still the fastest guy in the world in a straight-up sprint.

“Maybe being in a different environment, being in the Irish team with people he knows, could well bring the best out of him. He went pretty well in the Euros when they were in Holland a few years ago and that was just him as well (in the breakaway leading group).

“The race split up so early in the beginning and he didn’t have any teammates to help him out. So hopefully we can take care of things our end and look after him as best as possible and deliver him towards a really good result.”