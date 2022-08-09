I can’t do this forever – Retirement could be close for Serena Williams

Serena Williams hinted that retirement might not be far away after winning her first singles match for more than a year
I can’t do this forever – Retirement could be close for Serena Williams

CLOSER TO THE LIGHT: Serena Williams, pictured, defeated Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in Toronto. Pic: Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP

Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 11:07
PA Sport

Serena Williams hinted that retirement might not be far away after winning her first singles match for more than a year.

The 40-year-old defeated world number 57 Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-3 6-4 at the National Bank Open in Toronto for her first taste of success in singles since the French Open last spring.

Williams had been very vague about her future plans after returning from a year out at Wimbledon but, asked in Canada about her motivation to keep playing, she told reporters: “I guess there’s just a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I don’t know, I’m getting closer to the light. Lately that’s been it for me. I can’t wait to get to that light.”

Asked what the light represented, she replied: “Freedom. I love playing though, so it’s amazing. But I can’t do this forever. So sometimes you just want to try your best to enjoy the moments and do the best that you can.”

Williams lost to Harmony Tan at Wimbledon in her first singles match for a year and will be hoping to find something like her old form before the US Open later this month.

“I was happy to have a win,” she said. “It’s been a very long time. I forgot what it felt like.

Serena Williams celebrates her victory (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

“I felt like I competed well and I think that’s what I needed to do is just to compete. Mentally I feel I’m getting there. I’m not where I normally am and I’m not where I want to be. But I think any match that I play, whether I win or lose, it helps me get there.

“Physically I feel much better in practice, it’s just getting that to the court. But literally I’m the kind of person who it just takes one or two things and then it clicks. So I’m just waiting on that to click.”

Venus Williams, who turned 42 in June, was unable to win her first singles match since last year’s Wimbledon, though, losing 6-2 6-3 to Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina won her first match as a grand-slam winner, battling past Marie Bouzkova 7-5 6-7 (3) 6-1, while last year’s US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez made a winning return from a foot injury suffered at the French Open, beating Storm Sanders 6-4 6-7 (2) 6-3.

Ninth seed Emma Raducanu makes her debut at the tournament later on Tuesday against big-hitting Italian Camila Giorgi.

More in this section

British Grand Prix 2022 - Practice and Sprint Qualifying Race - Silverstone Lewis Hamilton considers extending F1 career beyond end of next season
2021 European Championships in Artistic Gymnastics - Day 1 Irish gymnastics on the way up as Renmore provide a conveyor belt
Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal celebrate taking Silver 28/8/2021 Ireland secure one-two finish at the Para-Cycling World Cup
TorontoPlace: UK
<p>BACK TO WINNING WAYS: Serena Williams won her first singles match since last year’s French Open when beating Nuria Parrizas Diaz in Toronto. Pic: Joe Toth/AELTC</p>

Serena Williams wins first singles match since last year’s French Open

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up