Ireland secure one-two finish at the Para-Cycling World Cup

Katie-George Dunlevy with pilot Eve McCrystal and new paring Josephine Healion and Linda Kelly dominated both events to finish in first and second place respectively
Ireland secure one-two finish at the Para-Cycling World Cup

WORLD CHAMPS: Eve McCrystal and Katie George Dunlevy of Ireland have won gold at the Para-Cycling World Cup. File Pic: INPHO/Casey B. Gibson

Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 15:29
TJ Galvin

Ireland’s para-cycling squad took a one-two at the Para-Cycling Road World Cup in Québec, Canada in the women’s tandem time-trial and road race over the weekend. 

Katie-George Dunlevy with pilot Eve McCrystal and new paring Josephine Healion and Linda Kelly dominated both events to finish in first and second place respectively. 

Their performances over the weekend meant Dunlevy and McCrystal secured the overall win at the UCI Para-Cycling World Cup.

European Champion Ronan Grimes won silver in the time trial and road race in the MC4 category. While Damien Vereker and Dillon Corkery finished fifth in the men’s tandem time trial and were unfortunate to suffer a DNF in the road race due to a broking timing chain. 

Gary O’Reilly (MH5) and Declan Slevin (MH3) were also in action over the weekend with O’Reilly finishing in seventh and fifth in the time trial and road race respectively while Slevin finished in 14th place in both events.

Focus now turns to the Para-Cycling World Championships which takes place from 11-14 August 2022 in Baie-Comeau, Canada.

Speaking about the goals of team for the championships, Head Coach, Neill Delehaye said:

“The primary objective for the team in Canada will be to deliver performance consistency, across both time trial & road race in each competition, ensuring we secure adequate nations ranking points to keep Ireland on track with our Paris 2024 qualification ambitions. 

"Most of the team are experienced campaigners and they have been working very hard since the last races in May to be at their best for August. Preparation has gone well, and I know everyone travelling harbours ambition to push for podiums."

More in this section

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games - Day Ten Michaela Walsh in dreamland after Northern Ireland enjoy boxing gold rush
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games - Day Nine Muir wins first Commonwealth title, Northern Ireland's Mageean second 
FIA World Rally Championship Finland - Day 4 Crash ends Craig Breen’s hopes in Finland
<p>NEW DEAL? Lewis Hamilton’s current deal with Mercedes ends in 2023. Pic: David Davies/PA</p>

Lewis Hamilton considers extending F1 career beyond end of next season

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up