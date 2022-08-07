Michael Conlan gets back on track with win

Michael Conlan gets back on track with win

VICTORIOUS: Michael Conlan celebrates winning. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sun, 07 Aug, 2022 - 15:16
TJ Galvin

Michael Conlan claimed a convincing victory over Colombian Miguel Marriaga at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday night.

Conlan had his opponent on the canvas twice during the contest.

The Irish Olympic medalist was back in action for the first time since his dramatic final round KO to Leigh Wood in their WBA featherweight title fight last March and impressed, taking a unanimous points decision over Marriaga, with two judges scoring it 99-88 and the third 99-89.

Conlan used all of his experience and expertise to control the pace and direction of the bout, leaving Marriaga struggling to land with any real consistency, as he took his professional record to 17-1.

The key moment of the fight came in the seventh round when Conlan, who was already ahead on points, sent Marriaga to the canvas with a glancing blow and although the Colombian tried to claim it was a slip, he was forced into taking a standing count.

Marriaga was on the ground again in the eight round when a powerful right-hook to the body forced him down, although he was again able to recover and keep fighting.

There was a moment of concern for Conlan in the final round when Marriaga was able to land some telling blows and had his opponent on the ropes, but Conlan recovered and saw the fight out to take the decision.

