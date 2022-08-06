New Ireland captain Edel Thornton is ready for the responsibility

Life comes at you fast in sport. Retirement, a word we usually associate with old age pensions and decades of service, starts to tap its watch in your late twenties, if you’re lucky. Leadership can come calling long before that.

Edel Thornton was still a few weeks shy of her 25th birthday when James Weldon made her joint-captain of Ireland’s women’s team for the 2023 EuroBasket qualifiers against the Netherlands and Czech Republic late last year.

Now, with Grainne Dwyer not named in a callow squad to play four friendlies against Estonia and Portugal in the coming weeks, this onus will lie solely on the point guard from Singleton Supervalu Brunell.

It’s not a role that will need any immersion in a new textbook. Thornton has captained club sides and the Irish U18s in the past and she held the same responsibility for a stretch of her time at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut.

Still, this one is different. Bigger. Your country.

“I don’t know if it has sunk in. Leadership in terms of on-the-court stuff comes naturally to me so I don’t have to think about it that much. With the off-court stuff, we had team meetings (last) weekend and that was my first time being in a role like that on my own with an Irish team where that stuff really matters.

“I put it to the team that we are all our own leaders and we all lead in a different way to just that one person with the captaincy. That’s how we look at it going forward, it’s just that I have been honoured with the captaincy and I want to do a very good job with it by trying to make sure that everyone has the ability and the opportunity to speak too.”

Working with Dwyer last winter proved a useful bridge. She leaned heavily on the older Tipperary woman and Thornton has found that her studies and work in behavioral psychology have played a similarly informative role.

Understanding body language and the different motivations which people bring to the dressing-room and the court all enter the mix. Seemingly minor details, like how she phrases a sentence, have been scrutinised and polished.

A declared perfectionist, Thornton found herself sitting at home earlier this week and poring over the schedule for the coming window so that she knows exactly what is happening at all times, and when. That’s particularly important now given the make-up of the squad.

Coach James Weldon has named eight uncapped players in all as Ireland look to add depth to a panel that found it tough against the Dutch and Czechs last November having reached the final of the European Championships for Small Countries the previous summer.

It’s only four years since the new captain made her own senior debut but the landscape in terms of Irish international basketball has undergone a substantial shift in that short period of time.

Ireland went without an international presence for the majority of her own teenage years because of the governing body’s financial issues at the time and the effect all that had is clear from just her own CV. Thornton featured on Irish U16 and U17 teams but the programme was just back on its feet and painfully limited. It was the 18s grade before she even played at a European Championship. The latest crop have far more game time in their legs as they step up.

“They are definitely experienced, and that will stand to them in terms of mental toughness and the European Championships, but the physicality just takes another leap. The training sessions have showed them that it is much more physical but the teams we play against are even bigger than we are so we are telling them how aggressive it actually is.

“But they’re more than ready for it.”

Weldon’s seniors lost their initial EuroBasket qualifiers against the Dutch and Czechs by 15 and 16 points respectively. They will face both again either side of the New Year and Thornton believes those scorelines failed to reflect the progress being made.

“We had some really good quarters in each game. It was a few minutes here and there where we lacked and that’s the main thing for us: being professional for the whole game. We’re noted for being resilient but we need to turn it on its head in that we need to be the attackers and not just retaliating all the time.

“I really do think that we are on the way up. The girls coming up will be playing at this level longer and the more experience they have the better they will get and we will be. It will just become natural for them. Other teams will look at us now and think they are coming for a win but feel we are there and thereabouts.”

Saturday: Ireland v Estonia, National Basketball Arena, 5pm; Sunday: Ireland v Estonia, Oblate Hall, 4pm; Saturday August 13th: Portugal v Ireland, Matosinhos, 6pm; Sunday August 14th: Portugal v Ireland, Matosinhos, 6pm.