Cork teenager Reece Ademola just denied medal at World U20 Championships

Cork teenager Reece Ademola was denied a medal at the World U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, last night in agonising circumstances, the 19-year-old holding third place until the final round of the men’s long jump before slipping to fifth.

Ademola opened the competition with a superb effort of 7.83m to smash his Irish U20 record and move third on the Irish senior all-time list, but he was soon overtaken by eventual winner Erwan Konate of France, who jumped 8.08m, and Cuba’s Alejandro A. Parada, who jumped 7.91m.