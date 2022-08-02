History beckons but Ryan Henderson's journey about more than just the bike

Sporting history isn’t all about records and podiums and trophies. It’s written mostly in nuggets and slivers and on the margins and Ryan Henderson will commit his own slice to posterity next week when he becomes the first Irish BMX freestyler to compete at a major championship.

The ultimate goal is Paris and the 2024 Olympics. Crack that ceiling and many more people will sit up and take notice of the 26-year old as he executes his tricks on courses flecked with ramps, walls and box jumps. Munich’s Europeans, then, are something of a Rubicon for Henderson and his sport and he brings no baggage having made it this far.

“To be honest, the one that put most pressure on me was the first event that I did this year, which was in Texas. That was crowd funded. I set up a GoFundMe page, Thunder Park (in Bangor) held a fundraiser for me, so that was more pressure given so many people had donated to it and I didn’t want to let them down. Munich is obviously big but there’s not as much pressure on me with that.”

Henderson’s story is about the bike and it isn’t.

It started with his dad Paul whose devotion to motocross rubbed off on his sons Ryan and Alex. Entire weekends were sacrificed willingly to preparing the bikes, racing them and then cleaning them. Ryan was decent at it but everything changed ten years ago when the then teenager crashed and broke the C3 vertebrae in his neck.

It wasn’t even a race day, just a practise session in Downpatrick. His dad had told him to start off easy but excitement and adrenalin told him otherwise and disaster struck when his back wheel hit a bump on a hill, flipped him upside down and landed him head first. The impact was so hard that the chin piece snapped off his helmet.

He stood up straight away, walked around and tried to catch his breath. It was only at home a few hours later that the extent of his injury revealed itself as he sat down to eat but found he couldn’t hold his head up. Then came the hospital, the X-rays, the endless days of examinations and the waiting and the rehab.

There was no operation required but that’s not to say it was any way easy. Days passed where he couldn’t move at all and after two weeks in a ward he returned home to a long and difficult period of recovery. The accident had happened in February but it was after the summer before he was back in school.

Life moved on without him.

“You are pretty much isolated for about two months maybe. Just in the house. Can’t really do anything. You’re uncomfortable all the time because you are in a neck brace. At that point, because you can’t do anything, and your friends don’t drive, it’s hard to see them and stay in contact with them.

“It just got to a point after a few months that there was nobody anymore. That was a pretty hard time, probably the hardest time in my life that I had. To come through that and out the other end, I was just so fired-up and motivated that I wanted to take control of my own life and I was so glad after I found BMX.”

It was a house move that brought him into the orbit of a skate park in Belfast but he only drifted towards it as a means to train in the wake of the accident. That the sport won him over was as much down to the camaraderie he found – and which extends into the elite ranks – as the familiar joys and thrills of life on two wheels.

This was him. He had found his place, his people, his path. The extent of the buy-in became even clearer seven years ago when the indoor park he used shut down. Now he couldn’t ride if it rained – and this was Belfast. He started partying and hanging out with the wrong people. It was, he says, a weird time.

“For me, that period of time, I wasn’t really going anywhere in life. I came from such a high and feeling like I was progressing so fast… I felt like I was following my dreams without knowing exactly what they were. I just knew that I had been going in the right direction. When that is taken away from you its like, ‘well, what do I do now?’”

The answer was a move to Liverpool. Skate and bike parks aren’t a protected species in the UK and it was here that he rediscovered his sense of self. Life was fun again but there was a serious side to it as well. It was during that three-year stint in the city that the penny dropped, that maybe he could go further with this.

It hasn’t been the smoothest of rides since.

A broken wrist cost him the bones of the 2019 season and there have been torn ligaments in both ankles and a broken scaphoid in his wrist to boot. Covid wiped out two seasons, a move home from Liverpool has made it harder to test himself on a variety of courses and funding is never not an issue.

Support from Cycling Ireland, Sport Northern Ireland, Thunder Park and many others have helped get him to the start line in Munich. The hope is that his experience at the Olympiaberg north of the city is just the start and that he can be the pathfinder for a small but talented pool of Irish BMX riders coming up behind him.

“The scene here is small but there are talented guys that can do some serious damage. That’s what fires me up if I am a bit demotivated some days. If I’m able to achieve what I want to do then I'll have set something in place for those kids coming up.”