One Cork unveils plans for Old Head golf classic

One Cork, the commercial body supporting Cork GAA, has unveiled details of an exciting golf classic at the world-renowned Old Head links outside Kinsale at the end of October.

The €2,000 per team of four includes the day’s golf and food on October 27, plus two tickets for an All-Ireland senior final in 2023 - and the facility to purchase two more.

Members of One Cork, the Cork GAA executive and supporters of the event gathered at the Old Head for the announcement. The golf course is a regular on any high-end global list of must-plays, and has been described in prestige US media circles as the most spectacular golf experience on the planet.

The former general manager of Old Head, Jim O’Brien, a big Cork GAA supporter, will chair the event’s organising committee.

He said that the timesheet will be organised on a first come, first served basis, and with daylight shortening at that time of the year, only a limited number of teams are possible.

One Cork was launched in 2020 and amalgamates Cork GAA, the Páirc Uí Chaoimh Stadium Board and Cairde Chorcaí behind a drive to give Cork teams the strongest resources necessary to succeed on the pitch.

“The ambition of One Cork is to make Cork GAA one of the most successful sporting organisations in the country, both on and off the pitch by laying the groundwork for future success at every level from Rebel Óg to inter-county,” explained Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan.

Leading Cork figures from across the sporting, commercial and corporate spectrum have rowed in to help organise the day – including Ger Cummins, Seamus Downey, Cillian Hogan, Pat Horgan, Tony Nation, Kieran Kingston, John Mullins, Kevin O'Donovan, Michael O'Flynn, Ger O'Mahony, Sinéad O'Keeffe and Damien Wallace.

For further details on the event and to book a place, contact Sinéad O'Keeffe, the commercial director of Cork GAA on sinead.okeeffe.cork@gaa.ie.