Cork's Eddie Dunbar 'very excited' to be joining new team

Dunbar caught the eye of Australian cycling team BikeExchange-Jayco this season with victories at the Coppi e Bartali and the Tour de Hongrie for Ineos-Grenadiers
ON THE MOVE: Eddie Dunbar, in the white jersey, raises his fist in celebration after winning the Coppi e Bartali in March. The win helped secure his move to Australian cycling team BikeExchange-Jayco. Pic: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

Mon, 01 Aug, 2022 - 15:57
TJ Galvin

Cork's Eddie Dunbar says he is 'very excited' to be joining Australian cycling team BikeExchange-Jayco after they signed him to a three-year-deal.

The 25-year-old caught the eye of the teams this season with victories at the Coppi e Bartali and the Tour de Hongrie for Ineos-Grenadiers.

Banteer native Dunbar joins BikeExchange-Jayco’s team leader Simon Yates who recently extended his own contract for a further two years.

In a statement, Team BikeExchange-Jayco described Dunbar as a 'raw and gifted climber, who brings a fresh and attacking approach to racing'.

Dunbar said: “I am very excited about spending the next three years with Team BikeExchange-Jayco. I am really looking forward to getting some more opportunities to compete in some bigger races and to continue to develop as a rider.

I have high hopes to add to an already great and successful team, as shown with their performances this year, with stage wins in both the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for me.”

Brent Copeland, General Manager of BikeExchange-Jayco said: “It is really exciting for us to be bringing on such a talented, young but experienced rider on to the team and this year, Eddie has had a really strong season. We have watched him step up a level and we believe he will fit into our team very well and play a huge role in strengthening our squad in stage races.

"Eddie looks like a real racer, and this is something special that we wanted to bring to the team. He really gets stuck in to racing and we are looking forward to seeing what results he can achieve with us over the next three seasons as we assist with his development.”

