Thomas Mackle secures All-Ireland crown with win over Michael Bohane

Thomas Mackle raised his bowling in the second half of Sunday’s All-Ireland senior final at Newtownhamilton, beating Michael Bohane comfortably in the last shot.

Bohane started brilliantly. He had a big lead after two, but didn’t drive home his advantage with his third up Garvey brae. He lost the lead after two more, but regained it with his sixth. They took three each to make light at the high meadow. Bohane will have regrets from that passage of play.

From there Mackle went up the gears, gaining 150 m odds with a huge bowl past the mushroom houses. Bohane responded well in the following shots, but Mackle was in the zone now and there was no catching him. Bohane me kept him honest to the line, but could not force the error he needed.

Mackle looked to be pulling clear, till Bohane rallied with two great bowls to the top of Murphy’s brae. Mackle played a huge bowl down towards the quarry, but Bohane countered with a great one of his own. He got another big one to Chandler’s cross, but Mackle beat it and now had too much leeway to get caught.

The Junior B final was a battle for the ages, between two exceptional teenage talents. Ulster’s Aaron Hughes finished strongly to fend off Denis O’Sullivan in the last shot.

O’Sullivan opened with three massive throws to raise a bowl on Garvey’s brae. Hughes immediately knocked the bowl with a super shot up the hill, but O Sullivan led confidently to the slate quarry road.

Hughes then got an extraordinary reply down past the slate quarry, which repeatedly cushed the kerb, it wheeled through the bend and up onto the flat. That gave him his first lead. He looked to be home free after a great bowl up Murphy’s brae, but O’Sullivan rallied strongly in the driving rain to force a last shot.

Tim Kelleher led all the way to a bowl of odds victory over Brian Kinchin in the veteran final. Kinchin stayed competitive to the line, but Kelleher had too much power.

Denise Murphy led all the way to a clear-cut win in the women’s intermediate final against Shannon Maguire. After a short first shot the Munster champion gave an impeccable display of top-class bowling.

Liam Murphy crossed the line in nine massive throws to beat an impressive Oisín Gribben by almost a bowl in the Boys under-16 final. His huge seventh bowl that cannoned off the bridge and ran up to Carthy’s, was one of the shots of the weekend.

Ross O’Brien was absolutely brilliant in the boys under-12 final. He scorched to the line in seven shots for an emphatic win over Ulster’s Seán Lappin. Lily O’Rourke won the girls under-16 for Ulster at the expense of Laura Sexton. O’Rourke broke the deadlock with a big bowl down the hill from the mushroom houses. From there she took control and won comfortably.

The weekend will be remembered especially for the incredible bowling of a series of young bowlers.