Annemiek van Vleuten wins inaugural Tour de France Femmes

Annemiek van Vleuten secured overall victory in the first edition of the Tour de France Femmes with a second stage win at Super Planche des Belles Filles in the Vosges.

The 39-year-old Dutch rider had taken an unassailable lead in Saturday’s “queen” stage, demolishing her rivals over three first-category climbs and winning at the summit of Le Markstein. But it was a testing final day for the Olympic time-trial title holder, leader of the Movistar Team, who swapped bikes half a dozen times, after starting the final stage in an all yellow bike, kit and helmet combination.