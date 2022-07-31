Eve McMahon sails to youth world championship gold to complete hat-trick

The 18-year-old won two of the three final races in Houston earlier.
GOLD RUSH: Eve McMahon has been in excellent form.

Adrian Russell

Eve McMahon took gold for Ireland in Houston, Texas this morning as she retained her title in the ILCA6 Youth World Championships.

The 18-year-old won two of the three final races today to successfully defend the title she won last year in Italy.

It’s been a hugely successful month for the Howth YC sailor who competes in the single-handed ILCA 6 class.

McMahon also won medals at the Youth Sailing World Championships in the Netherlands and the Youth ILCA6 European Championships in Greece recently.

"Eve's determination, resilience and ambition to pull off this incredible triumvirate of major regatta victories is quite outstanding," Irish Sailing's performance director James O'Callaghan said.

"Eve's Mum, Dad and brothers have been a big part of her success not forgetting the club support and efforts of multiple coaches in the Irish Sailing programme. It’s a day all Irish sailors can be proud of.” 

A homecoming for McMahon and her Irish colleagues is planned for Dublin airport on Monday morning.

