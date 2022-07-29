Marianne Vos consolidates Tour de France lead with stage six success

The Tour de France Femmes leader, Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) won stage six of the race, from Saint-Die-Des-Vosges to Rosheim in the Alsace region, after outsprinting Marta Bastianelli of the UAE Team. It was the Dutchwoman’s second stage win after her success in Provins on stage two.

But her main sprint rival, compatriot Lorena Wiebes, also winner of two stages, did not feature in the dash to the line. Her hopes of taking a third stage win were dashed after she crashed on a downhill section with 21 kilometres still to race and was left behind by the peloton.