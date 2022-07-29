Ireland's Under-21 sides both draw to inch closer to Euro targets

The Irish Under-21 sides both drew to inch closer to their respective targets in the EuroHockey Junior Championships with the women sharing a 0-0 with 2019 champions Spain in Ghent while the men tied with Wales 1-1.

For the women, it keeps their chances of staying in the European top tier while the men stay top of their six-team group with one day of action to play in Plzen Litice.

The former frustrated the Spanish side in the first half, sitting compact to deny their normal patterns while brave corner running from Rachel Kelly - wearing one effort on her face-mask - and an on-form Ellie McLoughlin kept the scoreline blank.

In return, Siofra Murdoch went close from an Irish corner chance in addition to excelling in defence as the backline had to put in more minutes due to an Ellen Reid ankle injury.

Ireland’s counters did threaten with Clara Perez forced into some smart saves.

The Spanish duly threw the kitchen sink at Ireland - particularly after Amy Elliott went off with a groin injury - while late green cards for Anna Horan and Emma Paul ratcheted up the pressure.

But Murdoch and Katie-Jane Marshall were superb around the edge of the circle and the only clear chance arrived on the final hooter which McLoughlin repelled.

It leaves Ireland with two points in the relegation pool and needing to beat Wales - 1-0 winners over Scotland - on Saturday morning (8am, Irish time) to assure their A division status for 2024.

There is also one unlikely equation that would land Ireland a World Cup ticket - a five-goal win allied to a Spain defeat to Scotland.

In Litice, the men came within touching distance of landing the B division title following their 1-1 draw with Wales.

Ireland U21s (Mens)

A win would have assured it with a Saturday game against (9am, Irish time) Italy still to go and, in a frantic finale, they almost nabbed that result twice in the last minute.

Owen Lloyd’s mid-circle slap gave the Welsh the lead early in the second half when Ireland were unable to clear their lines.

But, for large chunks of the contest, Joe Brennan’s men were the more forceful side and they got a deserved equalised in the 45th minute. Once again, it was Adam Walker’s prowess from the penalty corner which did the damage, hitting the backboard for the fifth time in three outings with a low bullet.

The final quarter was testy with Welsh players Fergus Stevens and Connor Horrigan shown yellow cards, as was Ireland’s Mark Duggan.

Mark Collins’ reverse was turned in but the effort was deemed dangerous before Walker had another corner shot saved with 20 seconds left to deny Ireland victory.

They remain top of the table on eight points with Wales second on seven, meaning the title remains in their hands while a draw against Italy would more than likely assure promotion in the top two spots.

Women’s EuroHockey Championship (at Gantoise)

Pool C: Ireland 0 Spain 0

Saturday: Ireland v Wales, 8am

Men’s EuroHockey Championship II

Ireland 1 (A Walker) Wales 1 (O Lloyd)

Saturday: Ireland v Italy, 9am

Ireland: E McLoughlin, E Paul, S Murdoch, R Kelly, A Griffin, M Power, L Noble, L Crowe, A Elliott, A Horan, K-J Marshall

Subs: N McIvor, S Cole, C Byrne, L O’Shea, A Taaffe, E Reid, H Micklem

Spain: C Perez, B Serrahima, P Fernandez, B Perez, C Barba, N Deniz, M Gesti, M Vizcaino, P Jimenez, H Badia, L Insenser

Subs: M Herrero, J Mondo, A Ballesteroes, M Torrent, B Varela

Umpires: T-L Lambert (WAL), L McCrae (SCO)

Ireland: S Dale, A Walker, M Collins, I Perrott, J Filgas, P Rose, E Jennings, C Makay, L Rowe, J Lynch, M Cowan Subs: M Duggan, S Ruttle, O Kidd, R Dunlop, J Clark, I Balding, R Clarke

Wales: R Payne, N O’Dwyer, C Horrigan, F Steven, O Sutton, W Couston, J Bennett, A Francis, B Collins, N Morgan, F Newbold Subs: T Bancroft, E Dyer, O Lloyd, B Wall, E Bagwell

Umpires: L Zupancic (AUT), P Vetrovsky (CZE)