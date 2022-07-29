Jockey Wesley Joyce in intensive care after Galway races fall 

Dr. Jennifer Pugh gave an update on his condition this morning
Galway Racecourse. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 12:31
Shane Donovan

Wesley Joyce, is still in intensive care at University Hospital Galway after suffering a fall yesterday at the Galway races.

Joyce was dismounted early in the Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes off Red Heel, who he was riding for Michael Mulvany.

The jockey was treated by resident racecourse doctor, Professor McAnena before being transferred to University Hospital Galway, where he is still receiving care.

Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board's senior medical officer, Dr. Jennifer Pugh gave an update on the Irish Horse Racing Boards's Twitter page this morning.

"Wesley's condition has further stabilised overnight.

"The majority of his injuries are in his chest and he will remain sedated in ICU to rest and be monitored over the coming days.

"The IHRB wish to reiterate our thanks to the team at University Hospital Galway and racecourse doctor, Professor McAnena, for their excellent care at the racecourse and in the hospital."

Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

