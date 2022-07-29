Cork Racecourse Mallow GM Andrew Hogan steps down 

Hogan, who served as General Manager of both Cork and Tipperary racecourses since 2016, will now be returning to Tipperary on a full-time basis.
RESIGNING: (L-R) J.P. McManus, Andrew Hogan & Des McDonogh.

Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 11:37
Shane Donovan

Andrew Hogan has resigned as General Manager of Cork Racecourse Mallow.

Andrew Hogan stated: “It's with a heavy heart that I am leaving Cork but with upcoming developments at Tipperary, I don’t believe I can give Cork the attention it deserves. 

"I’ve had an incredible six years there, the highlight of my time there must be delivering the new seven-furlong straight course which is world-class. None of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of a very progressive Board led by Tom Gaffney and extremely hardworking and committed team at Cork, who have been a pleasure to work with.” 

On behalf of the Cork Racecourse board, Tom Gaffney acknowledged the enormous contribution that Hogan has made in relation to the track improvements and the increase in attendances.

“We wish Andrew continued success with the developments at Tipperary Racecourse. We will now commence the process to find someone who can match his enthusiasm and commitment so that there is a smooth transition.”

Cork racecourse officials will now start a recruitment process to find Hogan's successor.

