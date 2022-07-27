Marlen Reusser claims solo stage victory at Tour de France Femmes

The Olympic silver medallist Marlen Reusser of Team SD Worx won stage four of the Tour de France Femmes after attacking alone with 20km to race
Marlen Reusser claims solo stage victory at Tour de France Femmes

ALL SMILES: Team SD Worx's Swiss rider Marlen Reusser celebrates stage victory on the podium at the end of the 4th stage of the new edition of the Women's Tour de France. Pic: Jeff Pachoud/AFP

Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 17:09
Jeremy Whittle

The Olympic silver medallist Marlen Reusser of Team SD Worx won stage four of the Tour de France Femmes after attacking alone with 20km to race, as the leading group exited the final gravel section of a chaotic stage from Troyes to Bar-sur-Aube.

The 30-year-old moved to the front on the Cote de Vitry climb, shortly before the final section of white road, the Chemin de Vitry, the last of four gruelling gravel tracks through the sloping vineyards. Although the Swiss was pursued by three riders – Evita Music, Veronica Ewers and Alena Amialiusik – over the final climbs, the Cote des Burgers and the Cote du Val Perdu, she retained her lead and rode into Bar-Sar-Aube with an advantage of well over a minute.

“We have our GC leaders, we always keep them in front and see they are there, but this team has an aggressive or open race strategy, so everybody in the team is allowed to do something, or to win a stage if possible,” she said. “In this Tour every day is hard, at least for me, and I think this stage suits the kind of rider I am, with these gravel sections.

Behind Reusser, the rough gravel roads took their toll. While stage three winner Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and the pre-race favourite Annemiek Van Vleuten both chased back after mechanical incidents, the most battered and bruised of the overall contenders was Mavi Garcia who endured no less than three bike changes or punctures and then suffered the indignity of being knocked off by her own team car.

However, the Spanish national champion, third in the Giro Donne, did finish the stage but slipped down the overall standings. Marianne Vos meanwhile, continues to exert a tight grip on the yellow jersey and maintained her overall lead of 16 seconds on Silvia Persico and Katarzyna Niewiadoma.

Guardian

More in this section

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day eight - Eugene The Sydney Project: how elite athletics traps McLaughlin but also sets her free
Sive Brassil Training Session Cork's D’Aughton relishing world debut
'It can be cruel, you have to have a thick skin in this sport' 'It can be cruel, you have to have a thick skin in this sport'
#Cycling
<p>DOUBLE: Ireland's Louis Rowe struck twice in the 8-0 win over Poland. Pic: Hockey Ireland</p>

Ireland move to top of the table after 8-0 win over Poland

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up