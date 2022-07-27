Marlen Reusser claims solo stage victory at Tour de France Femmes

The Olympic silver medallist Marlen Reusser of Team SD Worx won stage four of the Tour de France Femmes after attacking alone with 20km to race, as the leading group exited the final gravel section of a chaotic stage from Troyes to Bar-sur-Aube.

The 30-year-old moved to the front on the Cote de Vitry climb, shortly before the final section of white road, the Chemin de Vitry, the last of four gruelling gravel tracks through the sloping vineyards. Although the Swiss was pursued by three riders – Evita Music, Veronica Ewers and Alena Amialiusik – over the final climbs, the Cote des Burgers and the Cote du Val Perdu, she retained her lead and rode into Bar-Sar-Aube with an advantage of well over a minute.