Kyler Murray must study film as part of new Arizona Cardinals deal

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s new contract extension reportedly contains a clause that requires him to study film for at least four hours a week during the season.

The news was first reported by NFL Network.

Murray, the No 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, signed the five-year, $230m extension with the Arizona Cardinals last week. According to ESPN, if he fails to study the required amount of film he will “be deemed to be in default” of his contract. The clause is active from the start of this season through to 2028.

The contract requires the 24-year-old to study “material provided to him by the club in order to prepare for the club’s next upcoming game.” Time spent in mandatory team meetings does not count towards his four hours.

The clause also says Murray will not be credited if he fails to pay attention to the film while it plays on his tablet, or if he plays video games, surfs the internet or watches TV during study sessions.

Teams regularly insert clauses into contracts requiring players to reach certain weight or fitness goals. However, it is believed the film clause in Murray’s contract is the first of its kind.

In three seasons at Arizona, Murray has been named to the Pro Bowl twice, was 2019 NFL offensive rookie of the year and helped guide his team to the playoffs last season. However, Arizona lost four of their final five regular season games in 2021, and it was reported they wanted Murray to work on his maturity and leadership.