Cork's D’Aughton relishing world debut

Cork modern pentathlete Hanna D’Aughton will make her World Championships debut in Egypt today as part of a three-strong Irish team spearheaded by veteran Sive Brassil.

The 20-year-old D’Aughton, who has been part of the Mardyke Arena UCC Emerging Talent Programme, impressed on her senior debut earlier this year, finishing in the top 30 of the Hungarian Indoor International before making her UIPM World Cup debut in Budapest in April. Now she will line up alongside fellow Irish rookie Isobel Radford-Dodd in Alexandria this week to test her mettle against Brassil and the rest of the global elite at the UIPM 2022 Pentathlon World Championships, with women’s qualification beginning today.