Cork's D’Aughton relishing world debut

Cork modern pentathlete Hanna D’Aughton will make her World Championships debut in Egypt today as part of a three-strong Irish team spearheaded by veteran Sive Brassil.
Cork modern pentathlete Hanna D’Aughton will make her World Championships debut in Egypt today as part of a three-strong Irish team spearheaded by veteran Sive Brassil.
The 20-year-old D’Aughton, who has been part of the Mardyke Arena UCC Emerging Talent Programme, impressed on her senior debut earlier this year, finishing in the top 30 of the Hungarian Indoor International before making her UIPM World Cup debut in Budapest in April. Now she will line up alongside fellow Irish rookie Isobel Radford-Dodd in Alexandria this week to test her mettle against Brassil and the rest of the global elite at the UIPM 2022 Pentathlon World Championships, with women’s qualification beginning today.
“I’m really looking forward to competing,” D’Aughton said. “Being surrounded by top level athletes and a great team is very exciting.
“The aims are to really get a taste for this level and put all the training into a good competition.”
Brassil, 28, will be competing at her eighth World Championships and the Galway native is relishing leading Irish hopes in the wake of the retirement of Natalya Coyle after last year’s Tokyo Olympics.
“The World Championships is a competition I particularly enjoy,” said Brassil. “The standard is so high. I love rising to the occasion.”
Get the latest news from the world of sport along with the best opinion from our outstanding team of sport writers, direct to your inbox every Friday
Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writersSign up
Tuesday, July 26, 2022 - 6:00 PM
Tuesday, July 26, 2022 - 10:00 PM
Tuesday, July 26, 2022 - 7:00 PM
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox