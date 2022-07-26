Scotland deny Ireland late on in blow to EuroHockey sem-final hopes

Women's EuroHockey Junior Championship

Pool B: Ireland 2 (E Paul, S Murdoch) Scotland 2 (L Williamson, L Nyirenda)

A late Scottish equaliser saw Ireland's Under-21’s hopes of a EuroHockey Junior Championship semi-final take a big blow as they drew 2-2 in Ghent.

First half penalty corner goals from Emma Paul and Siofra Murdoch had the Junior Green Army in good shape at half-time as they overcame an early Lucy Williamson goal.

But a smart finish from Lunjika Nyirenda with nine minutes to go saw the Scots snag a draw, a result though that looks set to send both sides into the relegation pool bar a shock win on Wednesday against Germany.

Early on, Scotland made the early running and hit the front when a penalty corner shot hit an Irish body on the line. Williamson’s penalty stroke was saved by Ellie McLoughlin but the keeper was judged to have been in front of her line and the retake was duly slotted into the backboard.

Ireland’s response was swift with Mikayla Power’s interception and driving run leading to a corner which Paul powered home with a slap-shot.

Three minutes later, Murdoch did likewise with a more old school hit from the top of the circle. For the most part, the rest of the tie was even, played mainly between the 23-metre lines, before Scotland worked the chance for Scottish captain Nyirenda to roll into the corner from mid-circle.

It set up a frenetic finish with Lucy Crowe saving a Scottish effort off the line before Power’s baseline flick shaved the front of the crossbar while the Old Alex forward’s rebound was brilliantly saved by Amber Murray at the death.

“Gutted we didn’t get the win today,” captain Anna Horan said. “We went into ourselves a bit when we were up and Scotland came back strong. It means we have to leave it all out there against Germany.”

That tie takes place at 12.15pm (Irish time) with Ireland needing to win and then get a favour from the simultaneous fixture between Scotland and England if they are to make it into the top two.

In the men’s B division, Ireland face Poland on Wednesaday (2.45pm, Irish time) needing a win to maintain their place in the top two in the six-team competition.

Ireland: E McLoughlin, E Paul, E Reid, S Cole, L O’Shea, R Kelly, L Noble, L Crowe, A Elliott, A Horan, K-J Marshall Subs: N McIvor, C Byrne, A Taaffe, S Murdoch, A Griffin, M Power, H Micklem.

Scotland: J Buchanan, N Halliday, G Jones, A Finlay, F Joubert, K Swanson, E MacKenzie, R Blaikie, A Salmon, S Hinds, A Hoolaghan Subs: C Simmers, L Williamson, L Nyirenda, I Hooftman, R Carr, C Hay, A Murray.

Wednesday, July 27

Women

EuroHockey Junior Championship: Ireland v Germany, Gantoise, 12.15pm

Men

EurHockey Junior Championship II: Ireland v Poland, Plzen Litice, 2.45pm