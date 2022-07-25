Ireland second in EuroHockey Championship II after beating Czech Republic

Adam Walker’s penalty corner double pushed Ireland up to second place in the EuroHockey Championship II, beating the Czech Republic hosts 3-2 in Plzen Litice
Pic: INPHO/Donall Farmer

Mon, 25 Jul, 2022 - 19:04
Stephen Findlater

Men’s EuroHockey Junior Championships II Ireland 3 (A Walker 2, L Rowe) Czech Republic 2 (J Trejbal, T Bransovsky) 

Adam Walker’s penalty corner double pushed Ireland up to second place in the EuroHockey Championship II, beating the Czech Republic hosts 3-2 in Plzen Litice.

It was a nerve-jangler as Joe Brennan’s side put themselves in a comfortable position with Walker adding his goals to an early Louis Rowe volley only to get pegged back with 10 minutes to go to 3-2.

And, despite spending most of the game on the back foot, the Czechs had their chances to nick a draw which would have left Ireland struggling in their pursuit of a top two finish following Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Turkey.

But the win was enough to see them jump ahead of Poland - whom they meet on Wednesday - and Italy with only Wales above them with six points from six.

Rowe put Ireland in front in the sixth minute with a clever volley in front of the goalkeeper when Ollie Kidd’s shot popped his way. But any thoughts it would settle the side were set back when Josef Trejbal slapped home a minute later.

Walker’s first corner flick, though, restored the advantage to 2-1 in the 10th minute and he dispatched Ireland’s third corner in the third quarter.

That seemed to break the shackles as they ran up a series of chances to move further clear but the Czechs took their first chance of the half, a set-piece shot from Tomas Bransovsky to the top of the net to set up a fraught finish to the tie.

Elsewhere, the Irish women face a vital tie against Scotland if they are to keep up their chances of a World Cup qualification ticket. They face off at 11am (Irish time) in Ghent in the A division.

Ireland: S Dale, A Walker, M Collins, I Perrott, J Filgas, P Rose, E Jennings, C Mackay, L Rowe, J Lynch, M Cowan Subs: M Duggan, S Ruttle, O Kidd, R Dunlop, J Clark I Balding, R Clarke. 

Czech Republic: V Pazitka, K Sestak, D Bystricky, J Brzak, V Soukup, J Trejbal, J Toms, S Klaban, A Vanko, J Homolka, P Dublina Subs: S Vavrina, J Vitosek, T Bransovsky, M Ostas, M Plachy, J Klaban. 

Umpires: M Orzel (POL), K Khan (ITA).

Tuesday, July 26 

Women’s EuroHockey Championships 

Pool A: Ireland v Scotland, Gantoise, 11am

