Ireland second in EuroHockey Championship II after beating Czech Republic

Men’s EuroHockey Junior Championships II Ireland 3 (A Walker 2, L Rowe) Czech Republic 2 (J Trejbal, T Bransovsky)

Adam Walker’s penalty corner double pushed Ireland up to second place in the EuroHockey Championship II, beating the Czech Republic hosts 3-2 in Plzen Litice.

It was a nerve-jangler as Joe Brennan’s side put themselves in a comfortable position with Walker adding his goals to an early Louis Rowe volley only to get pegged back with 10 minutes to go to 3-2.

And, despite spending most of the game on the back foot, the Czechs had their chances to nick a draw which would have left Ireland struggling in their pursuit of a top two finish following Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Turkey.

But the win was enough to see them jump ahead of Poland - whom they meet on Wednesday - and Italy with only Wales above them with six points from six.

Rowe put Ireland in front in the sixth minute with a clever volley in front of the goalkeeper when Ollie Kidd’s shot popped his way. But any thoughts it would settle the side were set back when Josef Trejbal slapped home a minute later.

Walker’s first corner flick, though, restored the advantage to 2-1 in the 10th minute and he dispatched Ireland’s third corner in the third quarter.

That seemed to break the shackles as they ran up a series of chances to move further clear but the Czechs took their first chance of the half, a set-piece shot from Tomas Bransovsky to the top of the net to set up a fraught finish to the tie.

Elsewhere, the Irish women face a vital tie against Scotland if they are to keep up their chances of a World Cup qualification ticket. They face off at 11am (Irish time) in Ghent in the A division.

Ireland: S Dale, A Walker, M Collins, I Perrott, J Filgas, P Rose, E Jennings, C Mackay, L Rowe, J Lynch, M Cowan Subs: M Duggan, S Ruttle, O Kidd, R Dunlop, J Clark I Balding, R Clarke.

Czech Republic: V Pazitka, K Sestak, D Bystricky, J Brzak, V Soukup, J Trejbal, J Toms, S Klaban, A Vanko, J Homolka, P Dublina Subs: S Vavrina, J Vitosek, T Bransovsky, M Ostas, M Plachy, J Klaban.

Umpires: M Orzel (POL), K Khan (ITA).

Tuesday, July 26

Women’s EuroHockey Championships

Pool A: Ireland v Scotland, Gantoise, 11am