Kellie Harrington's defeated Olympic final opponent signs for Eddie Hearn

The woman Kellie Harrington defeated to win Lightweight gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has signed a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

Beatriz Ferreira has signed a long-term deal with the promoter.

The 29-year-old from Salvador won Lightweight gold at the 2019 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Russia, beating China’s Wang Cong on points in the final.

Ferreira is also a three-time Pan-American Champion (2017, 2018, 2019), the 2018 South American Games gold medallist and the 2019 World Military Champion.

She impressed many on her way to the Olympic final last year with her combative style.

In the final against Harrington she won the first round but Harrington's greater class told in the end as she won via unanimous decision.

Like fellow Matchroom fighter Katie Taylor, she will be managed by Irishman Brian Peters.

“Today is truly a very special day for me,” said Ferreira. “I'm so excited to be turning professional and to sign with the best in the business, my manager Brian Peters and promoter Eddie Hearn and Matchroom. I can't wait to have my debut and to be involved in big fights and have people all over the world follow my journey on DAZN.

“It's a big challenge for me and an exciting new stage in my career but I'm also really happy that I can continue to live my Olympic dream. I plan to win gold at Paris in 2024 while also winning many World Titles as a professional. I'm more determined than ever to succeed at the very top in this sport and I can promise the fans a great show every time I step in the ring.”

"Beatriz is one of the most ferocious pound-for-pound fighters I have ever seen come through the amateur system," said Eddie Hearn.

“She is going to absolutely light up the professional scene and become a huge star of the sport. If you have been around or watched this talent then you know exactly what I’m talking about."