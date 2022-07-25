Sarah Lavin hails 'best run ever' to finish fifth in 100m hurdles semi

Sarah Lavin produced her “best run ever” to finish fifth in the 100m hurdles semi-final in Oregon last night, the Limerick athlete clocking 12.87. While Lavin produced a clean, crisp display, it remained well shy of the 12.50 she’d have needed to advance to the final, which featured unprecedented depth.

“Solid, very solid,” said Lavin. “I thought I could get into the 12.70s, but no way was I getting into the 50s. That is a sick standard. Fair play to the girls. The ballpark has just moved.”

Lavin said she “could have been quicker into the start” and admitted she “lost that bit into the first hurdle and that’s what sets the rhythm” but she was pleased with her display, finishing 17th overall. “This time last year, I’d have bitten my hand off to be in this position. I absolutely want more. Coming back from Tokyo, I was 32nd overall, and I wanted to make sure I was better this time around.” The thing she feels needs to improve on the path to the Paris Olympics?

“It’s my flat speed,” she said. “That’s the answer to a lot of people’s problems. The more speed you carry, the quicker your crossovers over the hurdles. The bottom line is speed.” There were a number of astonishing performances on the final night of the championships, with Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan obliterating the 100m hurdles world record in the semi-final, clocking 12.12. Amusan went even faster when winning gold in the final in 12.06, though that doesn’t count as the world record given it was aided by an illegal 2.5m/s tailwind.

Amusan came into the event with a personal best of just 12.42. Asked how she improved so much this year, she said it was down to an emphasis on speed work: “I did 100m at the start of the season so that had a huge factor come to play in the hurdles and I knew once I get the technical part out, I’d be fine.” Amusan ran in the adidas adizero avanti, one of the latest-generation of ‘super-spikes’, but it was a curious choice given it’s a shoe made for 5-10km track events. She said she switched to it because she had a foot issue earlier in the season that required a softer sole. Asked if they helped her run faster, she said: “My abilities are not centred around spikes.” Swedish star Mondo Duplantis brought the curtain down on the championships in fine style with a world record – his fifth – in the men’s pole vault, the 22-year-old soaring over 6.21m.

Meanwhile on Sunday morning, Brendan Boyce battled to a 25th-place finish in the inaugural 35km race walk – the Donegal athlete clocking 2:33:31 to finish 10 minutes behind gold medallist Massimo Stano of Italy.

“The race was pretty fast,” said Boyce, who finished sixth in the 50km race at the 2019 World Championships and 10th at last year’s Olympics. However, the new shorter-distance event was less to the 35-year-old’s liking. “I figured it was going to be fast, but not that fast,” he said. “I was prepared to get stuck in and do my own thing.” Boyce had “missed some training” during the build-up due to injury and said at the increased race pace of 35km, his legs “were that bit heavier” than normal. “Between 10K and 15K I was struggling a little bit and I was getting a bit panicked as that was very early on, but I kept with the rhythm and they came back again. I’m disappointed not to get a PB, I was hoping top-20 was possible but today was very clean and crisp and speedy, which is not what I was looking for.” He, like many athletes here, lamented the loss of the 50km race, which was replaced with a 35km event as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) moves towards an evenly balanced programme between genders for the Paris Games in 2024.

“50K was my event and I did really well to get the results I got, and now it’s about managing expectations over a shorter distance,” said Boyce, who will now target next month’s European Championships. “If Munich goes well, I probably won’t have to do another 35K until (the 2023 World Championships in) Budapest so I’ll try to work on the 20K side of things and hopefully Budapest is an absolute scorcher, and I can burn off some of these people.”