Brendan Boyce finishes 25th in inaugural 35km race walk at World Championships

Brendan Boyce battled to a 25th-place finish in the inaugural 35km race walk at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon this morning – the Donegal athlete clocking 2:33:31 to finish 10 minutes behind gold medallist Massimo Stano of Italy.

“The race was pretty fast,” said Boyce, who finished sixth in the 50km race at the 2019 World Championships and 10th at last year’s Olympics. However, the new shorter-distance event was less to the 35-year-old’s liking.

“I figured it was going to be fast, but not that fast,” he said. “I was prepared to get stuck in and do my own thing.” Boyce had “missed some training” during the build-up due to injury and said at the increased race pace of 35km, his legs “were that bit heavier” than normal.

“Between 10K and 15K I was struggling a little bit and I was getting a bit panicked as that was very early on, but I kept with the rhythm and they came back again. I’m disappointed not to get a PB, I was hoping top-20 was possible but today was very clean and crisp and speedy, which is not what I was looking for.”

He, like many athletes here, lamented the loss of the 50km race, which was replaced with a 35km event as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) moves towards an evenly balanced programme between genders for the Paris Games in 2024.

“50K was my event and I did really well to get the results I got, and now it’s about managing expectations over a shorter distance,” said Boyce, who will now target next month’s European Championships.

“If Munich goes well, I probably won’t have to do another 35K until (the 2023 World Championships in) Budapest so I’ll try to work on the 20K side of things and hopefully Budapest is an absolute scorcher, and I can burn off some of these people.”

Fellow race walker Evan Dunfee of Canada, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and who finished sixth in today’s race, slammed the IOC for the ongoing uncertainty surrounding what event will be staged at the next Olympics, adding he would “defend to my death” the value of the previous 50km distance.

“We’re two years out and the IOC hasn’t told us what we’re doing yet,” he said. “The assumption is it’s going to be a mixed team 35K, which is just going to kill the event. One of the complaints around race walking is there’s not enough education around what you’re watching, and now we’re going to have an event where the person who crosses the finish line first doesn’t win?

“One of the beautiful things about race walking is the global reach, the ability of small countries to field really strong teams and win medals. Guatemala had their only Olympic medal (in race walking). Going and making the threshold for entry higher, needing someone of each gender to do this race, it’s ludicrous, it’s so dumb.”