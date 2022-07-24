Jonas Vingegaard crowned Tour champion as Jasper Philipsen wins in Paris

Jasper Philipsen won the final stage of the 109th Tour de France as Jonas Vingegaard crossed the line safely to confirm his first overall title.

Alpecin-Deceuninck's Philipsen took his second victory of this Tour as he came around Dylan Groenewegen in the final few hundred metres of a sprint finish, with Alexander Kristoff third.

Behind, Vingegaard crossed the line arm-in-arm with his Jumbo-Visma team-mates to confirm the victory he effectively sealed in Saturday's time trial.

Groenewegen's Team BikeExchange-Jayco led the peloton through the final bend and on to the Champs-Elysees, but the Dutchman was made to go too soon and had no response when Philipsen powered his way past at the end of the 116km closing stage, adding to the win he took on stage 15 in Carcassonne.

A six-man breakaway had tried its luck on the Champs-Elysees, but there was no way the sprint teams, starved of opportunities since the Grand Depart in Denmark, were going to pass up the now familiar bunch finish on the boulevard.

The irrepressible Tadej Pogacar, three-and-a-half minutes down on Vingegaard in second place, launched an attack on the last of the eight laps of the circuit but was soon shut down.

Vingegaard's final margin of victory was three minutes and 34 seconds from Pogacar, with Geraint Thomas third, eight minutes 13 seconds down.

The way the general classification battle has played out, with relentless racing almost throughout this Tour, had contributed to a lack of chances for the sprinters, making this victory all the more special for Philipsen.

"I cannot believe it, it's a childhood dream coming true," he said. "This will take a while to realise. I'm just super proud of the team. That we could finish a Tour like this is the cherry on the cake.

"I think it went ideal for me. I was in a great position and I think Dylan was forced to launch early and I could stay in his wheel and do my final sprint when I wanted to. I'm super happy and proud - to win on the Champs-Elysees is the dream of any sprinter."

Vingegaard said: "It's just incredible. Now I've finally won the Tour. Now nothing can go wrong anymore and I'm sitting here with my daughter and it's just incredible.

"It's the biggest cycling race of the year, the biggest one you can win and now I've done it and nobody can take this away from me.

"First of all I'm super happy about my victory now. Of course I want to celebrate, I want to relax, but then I always want more."