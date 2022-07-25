Not all doom and gloom for Irish at the World Championships

In a world where the only currency that often matters is medals, it can be hard to gauge the success – or indeed failure – of a team based on 10th- or 12th-place finishes. But for a nation like Ireland, one of 190-odd that took part in the World Athletics Championships in Oregon over the past 10 days, that’s exactly what needs to be done.

Because with Thomas Barr below his best, an Achilles injury on the build-up costing him five weeks of training, Ireland was never going to walk away from Eugene with some shiny excess baggage.

But amid the usual smattering of underperformances among their ranks, there were plenty who maximised their talent on the sport’s biggest stage, who outshone their ranking.

Rhasidat Adeleke was the undoubted star, helping the mixed 4x400m relay team into the final with a blazing 49.80-second leg and falling just one sixth of a second shy of the individual 400m final – all at the age of 19.

Mark English had his best championship in years, proving he can be an Olympic medal contender in 2024, finishing 10th overall, one fifth of a second outside the final.

Barr had his shot at a first world final ruined partly by the injury that flared up in May, but more so by a costly error on the final bend – a painfully familiar sense of déjà vu given a similar thing happened in Tokyo. Andrew Coscoran turned in his best ever championship performance in his 1500m heat, where he ran a classy, composed race to advance with ease, but couldn’t reproduce it in his semi-final where he trailed in last on tired legs.

He'll be back at next month’s Europeans, as will Barr and English and others like Sarah Lavin, who put her Tokyo demons behind her by powering into last night’s world semi-final. Sarah Healy had a championships to forget, as did race walker David Kenny and shot putter John Kelly. Louise Shanahan could do no more in the 800m, with recent interruptions taking an edge off her fitness, while Sophie Becker and Chris O’Donnell turned in typically solid showings over 400m. Both, of course, emptied themselves days earlier for the mixed relay, which again finished eighth in a global final, with Jack Raftery emerging there as a hugely promising prospect. Brendan Boyce battled all the way in yesterday’s 35km race walk, and his 25th-place finish could have been much higher if operating at the old 50km distance.

The championships saw some stunning performances on both track and field, though the lingering question was whether athletics should have brought its showpiece event here. Probably, is the short answer. It was worth a try. The US had never before hosted the World Championships, but the logistics of hosting 2000 athletes along with tens of thousands of fans was clearly impractical in a city of Eugene’s size, with not nearly enough hotel rooms. It’s no wonder the stadium, with a capacity for 13,000, was rarely filled to capacity. Much of that was due to exorbitant ticket costs, with local organisers assuming people would pay whatever was asked. Many did. But many others did not.

The performances of Sydney McLaughlin, who set a world 400m hurdles record, and Jake Wightman, who upset the odds to win the men’s 1500m as his dad called the race as stadium announcer, will live long in the memory for those who witnessed them live, or indeed those burning the midnight oil back home. Overall, amid any issues that arose, athletics – from both an Irish and international perspective – walked away with reason to feel good about its future.