Jonny Greer nets third NI Rally Championship title with Down victory

Belfast’s Jonny Greer (Citroen C3) netted his third McGrady Insurance NI Rally Championship title with a start to finish victory in the Lisburn based Carryduff Forklift Down Rally.

Co-driven by Welshman Dai Roberts, they finished 26 seconds clear of the Ford Fiesta WRC of Peadar Hurson/Damien Connolly with Cathan McCourt/Liam Moynihan (Citroen C3) another 22.4 seconds behind in third.

Greer was one of a quartet of drivers in contention for championship success. Aaron McLaughlin’s title aspirations ended when his Ford Fiesta R5 suffered turbo failure on S.S. 2 and Donegal’s Joe McGonigle (Ford Fiesta Rally2) slid off the road and out of the reckoning on S.S. 4.

By that time and at mid-point of the event, Greer was 14.9 seconds ahead of Hurson with McCourt, who spun and lost second - 1.9 seconds further behind. Greer’s only other title rival, Derek McGarrity (VW Polo GTi R5) was down in fourth and 42.7 seconds off top spot after he was off the pace and lost 20 seconds to Greer on the opening stage.

Although he continued to stretch his advantage, Greer had a moment on S.S. 6, the second run over Buck’s Head when he was caught out on a gravel strewn junction and the front left wheel of his Citroen made contact with “something” but luckily it didn’t deflate.

In the chase for second and with little between Hurson and McCourt, the latter’s chance of the runner-up position ended when his Citroen sustained a puncture on the final stage where Hurson had his own drama and stalled his Fiesta. McCourt managed to hold onto third with Jason Mitchell (Fiesta R5) four seconds behind. William Creighton (Ford Fiesta Rally3) and McGarrity completed the top six, the latter’s co-driver Graham Henderson winning the championship’s co-driver section. Armagh’s Damian Toner (Ford Escort) was the top two-wheel drive competitor as Omagh’s Alan Smyth (Ford Escort) won the NI two-wheel drive championship.

One of the great icons of Irish and British rallying, Paddy Hopkirk (89) passed away peacefully in Mandeville Hospital, Stoke on Thursday night last. The Belfast born driver gained legendary status following his victory in the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally in a classic Mini Cooper S. He also won the Acropolis Rally and took five Circuit of Ireland victories. In 2010, he was inducted into the Rally Hall of Fame and was awarded an MBE in the 2016 New Year's Honours list.