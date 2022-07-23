Sarah Lavin survives hurdles scare to power into world semi-final

Limerick's Lavin shook off the nerves – and a dangerous mid-race mistake – to power through to the 100m hurdles semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon
Sarah Lavin survives hurdles scare to power into world semi-final

THUMBS UP: Ireland’s Sarah Lavin Sarah Lavin celebrates after the Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats. Pic: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Sat, 23 Jul, 2022 - 21:11
Cathal Dennehy

Sarah Lavin shook off the nerves – and a dangerous mid-race mistake – to power through to the 100m hurdles semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, the Limerick athlete clocking 12.99 to finish third in her heat on Saturday morning.

That gave her an automatic qualifying spot behind Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan (12.40) and Jamaica’s Danielle Williams (12.87) and, crucially, gives Lavin a chance to correct her errors and attack her personal best of 12.84 in Sunday evening’s semi-final. 

On a cool, breezy morning at Hayward Field, there were several high-profile casualties in the heats with reigning world champion Nia Ali among those crashing out.

Lavin came close to a similar fate after clattering a barrier mid-race but she kept her balance to carry on and advance. 

“That’s a concentration thing – I have to run my own race,” she said. “The big thing today was getting through – a big Q is a luxury. Job done.” 

The Emerald AC athlete had been in Eugene for nine days ahead of the race and admitted the wait had led to increased tension as she took to the line. 

“I was quite nervous, it’s been a hell of a wait, but we’ve got here, it’s job done this morning – reset and go again,” she said. “It was really expected of me to get through this first round, it was a weight on my shoulder (but) I navigated. It wasn’t a clean race. I’ll have to be a lot sharper tomorrow.” 

Lavin will line up in one of three semi-finals on Sunday evening, which get under way at 5.10pm in Eugene (1.10am Irish time). 

“I do think a 12.70 will be required to make a final,” she said. “Derval’s national record is 12.65 and just to make a final it’s looking like you’ll have to get near that. All I can do myself is clean up today.” 

It’s been a breakthrough year so far. Lavin smashed her personal best over 60m hurdles to make the world indoor final in Belgrade in March and lowered her PB to 12.84 in Cork ahead of the World Championships. The lesson she learned in Belgrade that she plans to put to use here? 

“Anything is possible,” she said.

More in this section

France F1 GP Auto Racing Lewis Hamilton to start 300th F1 race from fourth as Charles Leclerc claims pole
Paul Stirling 22/7/2022 New Zealand complete T20I series clean sweep over Ireland
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day eight - Eugene US superstar Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record
<p>IN YELLOW: Jonas Vingegaard is set to win the Tour de France after finishing second on Saturday’s time trial. Pic: Thibault Camus/AP</p>

Dane Jonas Vingegaard set to claim first Tour de France title

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up