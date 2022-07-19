Hockey Ireland appoint Ronan Murphy as new CEO 

Ronan Murphy has been appointed the new chief executive of Hockey Ireland, succeeding Jerome Pels.

Murphy, who was CEO of Horse Sport Ireland from 2017 to 2020, will take up the role in October.

Most recently, Murphy has been the chief executive of the Irish Limousin Cattle Society.

“I am excited to take up the role of CEO with Hockey Ireland as the sport looks to continue its recent growth and rise to prominence in Irish sporting life," he says.

“I see many aspects of hockey in Ireland that we can augment and develop, and I look forward to working with the staff, the board, provinces, clubs, members, sponsors and the grassroots of the sport to implement our strategic ambition and to realise the full potential of the sport across all levels from the very earliest participation and development pathways to delivering championship and Olympic success for Team Ireland. ”

Jerome Pels is moving to England Boxing, with Nick McElwee continuing in the interim role as Hockey Ireland CEO until October.

“We are delighted that Ronan Murphy will head up the team in Hockey Ireland to continue to drive and implement our ambitious strategy and take further opportunities for our sport," says

Hockey Ireland chair, Trevor Watkins.

“Ronan’s experience and success in sport and business give him the ideal background to continue the drive to grow hockey in the community and continue our success on the international stage.”