Hockey Ireland appoint Ronan Murphy as new CEO 

Murphy was previously chief executive of Horse Sport Ireland. 
Hockey Ireland appoint Ronan Murphy as new CEO 

HOOKED: Newly-appointed Hockey Ireland CEO Ronan Murphy.

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 12:41
Adrian Russell

Ronan Murphy has been appointed the new chief executive of Hockey Ireland, succeeding Jerome Pels. 

Murphy, who was CEO of Horse Sport Ireland from 2017 to 2020, will take up the role in October. 

Most recently, Murphy has been the chief executive of the Irish Limousin Cattle Society. 

“I am excited to take up the role of CEO with Hockey Ireland as the sport looks to continue its recent growth and rise to prominence in Irish sporting life," he says.

“I see many aspects of hockey in Ireland that we can augment and develop, and I look forward to working with the staff, the board, provinces, clubs, members, sponsors and the grassroots of the sport to implement our strategic ambition and to realise the full potential of the sport across all levels from the very earliest participation and development pathways to delivering championship and Olympic success for Team Ireland. ” 

Jerome Pels is moving to England Boxing, with Nick McElwee continuing in the interim role as Hockey Ireland CEO until October.

“We are delighted that Ronan Murphy will head up the team in Hockey Ireland to continue to drive and implement our ambitious strategy and take further opportunities for our sport," says 

Hockey Ireland chair, Trevor Watkins.

“Ronan’s experience and success in sport and business give him the ideal background to continue the drive to grow hockey in the community and continue our success on the international stage.” 

More in this section

Thomas Barr 17/7/2022 Thomas Barr: 'I hate to leave a championships on this note' 
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Three - Eugene Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce aims to continue inspire after fifth 100m world title
Michael Bohane hotter than the melting tar in Munster final Michael Bohane hotter than the melting tar in Munster final
<p>Sarah Lavin preparing for the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Lavin has broken her personal best three times this summer and his hoping to do so again. Picture: Inpho/Morgan Treacy</p>

'I'm in the shape of my life' — Ireland's Sarah Lavin ready to take on the world 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up