'I'm in the shape of my life' — Ireland's Sarah Lavin ready to take on the world 

"It’s a dream,” says Sarah Lavin, sitting in the athletes’ accommodation in Eugene, across the road from Hayward Field – one of the most historic stadiums in world athletics. “I’m literally living my dream.”

This is the 28-year-old’s first World Championships, but by now the Limerick sprint hurdler is a seasoned campaigner at this level, having competed at the Tokyo Olympics last year and reached the world indoor final in Belgrade in March. For a long time, as injury ravaged her career through much of her 20s, a stage like this seemed so unlikely. Best believe Lavin is taking it all in, knowing nothing is ever guaranteed in the years ahead.