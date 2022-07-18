'I'm in the shape of my life' — Ireland's Sarah Lavin ready to take on the world 

Limerick sprinter will be in action at World Athletics Championships on Saturday and has broken her personal best three times this summer
'I'm in the shape of my life' — Ireland's Sarah Lavin ready to take on the world 

Sarah Lavin preparing for the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Lavin has broken her personal best three times this summer and his hoping to do so again. Picture: Inpho/Morgan Treacy

Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 19:33
Cathal Dennehy

"It’s a dream,” says Sarah Lavin, sitting in the athletes’ accommodation in Eugene, across the road from Hayward Field – one of the most historic stadiums in world athletics. “I’m literally living my dream.” 

This is the 28-year-old’s first World Championships, but by now the Limerick sprint hurdler is a seasoned campaigner at this level, having competed at the Tokyo Olympics last year and reached the world indoor final in Belgrade in March. For a long time, as injury ravaged her career through much of her 20s, a stage like this seemed so unlikely. Best believe Lavin is taking it all in, knowing nothing is ever guaranteed in the years ahead.

“I’m so grateful for it, and I’m not in any way complacent,” she says. “It’s really, really special.” Lavin’s event doesn’t get under way until Saturday so she skipped the Irish team’s holding camp at McKenzie River, arriving in Eugene last week and getting her first try of the track at Hayward Field on Thursday: “It’s magical, it’s not like your typical stadium: 10 out of 10.” From the bus drivers to those serving her lunch, Lavin hasn’t “ever been in a place where people are so pure about track.” Of course, she’s also got a job to do, and between now and the opening round every decision is made with that in mind.

She feels in flying form, having broken her PB three times this summer, lowering it to 12.84 at the Cork City Sports a fortnight ago. Her coach, Noelle Morrissey, is a great friend and a notoriously hard taskmaster. After Lavin clocked 13.00 at a race in Germany in May, she sent the race video to Morrissey, who took four days to discuss it. “She said, ‘I got your message and it wasn’t that I didn’t reply, I just found nothing endearing about that performance,’” laughs Lavin. “It’s obviously high standards.” 

The race in Cork wasn’t treated so harshly, not though Lavin says it “definitely wasn’t perfect on review.” She’s ranked 23rd of 43 athletes in the 100m hurdles and, after missing out on a spot in the Olympic semi-final, Lavin is desperate to move one step closer to the world’s best.

“I am in the shape of my life. You’ll need a sub-13 in the heat, for sure. To make a final, I’d need a 12.70. It’s about being in that moment, doing everything right and hopefully it can be something special.”

