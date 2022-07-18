Adeleke powers into world semi-final in Oregon

Rhasidat Adeleke produced another brilliant performance to advance to the 400m semi-final at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon yesterday, the 19-year-old Dubliner finishing second in her heat in 51.59.

“I got out a little too slow and I fell asleep,” said Adeleke. “I just made sure that by the 350 mark I was in contention and then I was able to shut it down a bit, I didn’t want to strain too much.” Adeleke withdrew from the mixed relay final on Friday after feeling unwell following the heats, where she clocked a blazing 49.80-second split.

“Straight after the heats I was fine-ish, but then I got this really bad stomach pain,” she said. “It was starting to go away and then I had a whole bunch of different pains. I had a headache, I felt sick and I just didn’t feel well at all. I tried my best to come back but I felt really sick so I took the days to rest and hope that I’d be okay when the time came for this.”

The Tallaght teenager will be back in action on Wednesday night for the 400m semi-finals where she expects to get out much faster through the first half.

“I have to put in a bit more effort, especially at the end, so it’ll be time to give it my all.”

Sophie Becker was eliminated from the 400m after finishing fifth in her heat in 52.24, her third one-lap sprint within a 48-hour window after she ran the heats and final of the mixed relay on Friday. “I’m a bit disappointed,” she said.

“I didn’t know if I’d get through the semi but I wanted to set a PB and I’m in shape to set a PB. On the other hand, that’s three 52.2s I did in two days and I’m proud of toeing the line, competing, but I’d have liked a bit more today.”

Chris O’Donnell continued his fine championships by advancing to the semi-final of the 400m, the Sligo athlete – who ran both rounds of the mixed 4x400m – fourth in his heat in 46.01.

“To get through to the semi-final after getting into the final in the mixed relay, I’m really pleased,” he said. “The mixed relay became the priority this week and I put everything into it.” His semi-final takes place on Wednesday.

“It’s bonus territory. It’s been a super championships for me so I’m going to give it absolutely everything.”