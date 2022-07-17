Moffett clinches National Rally Championship after strong Clonmel showing 

Monaghan’s Josh Moffett and his Limerick co-driver Keith Moriarty clinched the Triton Showers-backed Motorsport Ireland National Rally Championship with a strong victory in the Clonmel based Tipperary Stonethrowers Rally, round six of the series. Replicating the template of the previous five rounds Moffett led from start to finish to claim his second national title as he lifted the Vard Memorial Trophy at the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel.

Dubliner Gareth MacHale (VW Polo GTi R5) and his Killarney co-driver Ger Conway were a minute and 9.6 seconds behind and 39.5 seconds in front of the Ford Fiesta Rally2 of Dunmanway’s David Guest and his Mitchelstown co-driver Jonathan McGrath.