Barr powers into world semi-final in Oregon

Thomas Barr shook off recent injury concerns to produce a superb opening effort at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on Saturday, the Ferrybank star finishing second in his 400m hurdles heat in 49.15 to automatically advance to Sunday’s semi-final.

“It’s familiar territory coming in with a haphazard preparation but I’m very happy to get a big Q,” he said. “My training has been good the last two weeks so we knew if I put it together, we should be able to qualify. We had the most stacked heat – it could have been a semi-final out there so I knew it’d be tough but because I was in lane eight, I had to go for it. I couldn’t leave it to chance.”

Barr missed about five weeks of training due to an achilles tendon injury he picked up in May and was well below his best when winning the national title upon his return, but he feels there’s more coming now that’s he’s got a blowout under his belt.

“I’m sitting in a good place because this time three weeks ago I wasn’t sure I’d be coming here,” he said. “I can definitely go a little quicker in the first 200, 250, set myself up better and then open the taps down the home straight and see what I have left to give.

“I got the job done today but I’m looking forward to going again. I’ll have a chat to Hayley (Harrison – Barr’s coach), she’ll be able to break down the race very well and tell me what I can do better tomorrow.” Barr has made a habit of stepping up another level when he gets to a major championships. “It’s what I thrive on. I love the adrenaline I get from it, the rush I get.

"Going out today my heart was pounding. This frightens me, and that’s exactly what I need – the adrenaline boost. When you pull it off, there’s no better feeling.” He believes it will “take a 48-low” to make the final. “Which I think I can do,” he said.

“It’s definitely going to be a 48-mid or faster. I’m under no illusions. I need to try stay in touching distance.” Later in the day, Andrew Coscoran kept the spirits high in the Irish camp with a composed, classy performance in the heats of the men’s 1500m, the Meathman finishing third in a season’s best of 3:36.36 to automatically advance to Sunday night’s semi-final.

“I ran controlled in the middle of the pack and with 150 to go I made a move to get into that top six,” he said. “I was watching the top six the whole time and a gap opened up with 600 to go. I’m definitely a bit more comfortable at this level now. We’re aiming to make a final here and that hasn’t changed.”