Irish team "really proud" after finishing eighth in world final

From the high of making another global final, there was ultimately disappointment for the Irish mixed 4x400m team at the World Championships in Oregon last night. The quartet of Chris O’Donnell, Sophie Becker, Jack Raftery and Sharlene Mawdsley finished eighth in the final in 3:16.86, with gold going to Dominican Republic in 3:09.82.

There was a notable absentee from the line-up in Rhasidat Adeleke, the 19-year-old Dubliner who earlier in the day had unleashed an astonishing 49.80-second anchor leg to hoist the Irish team into second and advance to the final. However, Adeleke was not named in the starting line-up for the final, which is understood to have been due to a request from her personal coach at the University of Texas, with the individual 400m heats to follow on Sunday.

“To look at the bigger picture, it’s our third global final in two years, three out of three, and we have to be really proud of ourselves,” said O’Donnell. “To make a good final is a really good achievement.”

Raftery said he was “absolutely shattered” after an exhausting day, while Mawdsley said she was “delighted to have been in the final – it was a great opportunity.” Becker will also be back for the 400m heats on Sunday and she reflected with pride on what the Irish squad achieved.

“I’m so proud of us all, we all gave it 100 per cent,” she said. “It was a crazy standard so to put ourselves among them, I’m so proud. It’s another final and I’m sure one of these days, we’ll be up in the top three.” There was little cause for celebration elsewhere for the Irish on the first night of action at Hayward Field.

In the men’s shot put qualification, Eric Favors was the best of the Irish duo, the Raheny athlete throwing a best of 19.76m which was not enough to advance to the final. John Kelly of Finn Valley had an evening to forget at what was his first World Championships, fouling twice then throwing a below-par 17.92m with his third effort.

Sarah Healy had a disappointing run in the heats of the women’s 1500m, the 21-year-old unable to keep pace with the leading pack when the wheels began to turn on the final lap. She came home 12th in 4:11.31 and was eliminated.

David Kenny had a rough experience in the men’s 20km race walk earlier in the day, the Farranfore athlete carrying a hip injury into the race and well off his best. He nonetheless battled to the finish in 39th, clocking 1:31:23.