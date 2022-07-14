'Going to war is a term he’d use quite often with us, but that’s kind of what it is' - David Kenny on working with Rob Heffernan

Every gifted young sportsperson eventually comes to a crossroads, typically in their late teens, as diverging paths necessitate a choice – at least if they want to become elite.

If David Kenny had chosen Gaelic football, who knows? Maybe the Farranfore native would be getting ready to play in Croke Park next week. But instead he chose athletics, and as a result the 23-year-old finds himself almost 5,000 miles from home, preparing to take on the world’s best race walkers today in an 80-minute, 20-kilometre sufferfest around the sun-drenched streets of Oregon.

Kenny was the European U23 silver medallist in the 20km race walk last year and went on to become an Olympian in Tokyo, but through most of his teenage years this hadn’t been the dream.

“My sport really was football,” he says. “Every young fella coming from Kerry, that’s where it’s at, but athletics won out in the end. Looking back, it was probably the best decision. In terms of football, the farthest I’m going to go is Croke Park but I’m 23 and I’ve the world travelled, competing against the rest of the world – you’re not going to beat it.” Race walking can be a tough sell, especially for a guy like Kenny, who since 2018 has juggled a mechanical engineering degree at MTU with a workload that could make intercounty stars wince. He walks 120-130km a week – during a heavy block it approaches 150km – in addition to gym sessions and regular treatment to help bulletproof his body from injury. Early nights, early mornings, sickening sessions and a whole heap of monotony – few areas of elite sport exact such a high toll while offering such scant reward.

But then, there is the upside: seeing the world, winning medals, discovering the true depths of your physical potential. Relishing a road less travelled.

Kenny fell into all this by accident. He used to run cross country in his youth, but coming from the same Farranfore/Maine Valley club as Gillian O’Sullivan, the 20km race walk world silver medallist, he was “thrown in” to try the event at the Community Games one year. He won bronze at the national finals, then kept it up in patches through his teens.

He had no coach, so would just look up running plans and adapt them to walking, but after moving to Cork to study at MTU in 2018, he started training with Brendan Boyce, who finished sixth at the 2019 World Championships over 50km. Boyce was coached by Rob Heffernan, the 2013 world champion, and after rowing in with his group for a bit Kenny eventually joined them fully at the start of 2019.

Heffernan takes no nonsense as a coach, understanding like very few in Irish athletics exactly what it takes to succeed on the global stage. If you’re in, then you’re all-in.

“He's brilliant,” says Kenny. “You won’t find someone with better experience of the sport or knowledge of high-performance. The biggest thing is that he’s done it all, experienced it all, and he can relate with what we’re going through, how hard our training is.” As an athlete, Heffernan said championships are like “going to war”, and Kenny is adopting that mindset as he pulls on the Irish vest today for his first ever appearance at the World Athletics Championships, his race going setting off at 3:10pm local time (11:10pm Irish time).

“Going to war is a term he’d use quite often with us, but that’s kind of what it is,” says Kenny. “It’s going to be really warm, ferocious, and nothing is going to be given easy. Whoever comes out on top will have to be ready for it.” For a long time, Kenny had been the whipping boy of the training group, which includes Boyce, Sweden’s Perseus Karlstrom (the 2019 world bronze medallist) and Britain’s Callum Wilkinson. But things are slowly changing.

“This year I’m stronger and that makes it a lot easier,” he says. “You’re going to training knowing you’re not going to be dropped in sessions.” In May, Kenny smashed his personal best to clock 1:19:44 and finish third at the World Race Walking Tour in Podebrady, Czech Republic, which puts him fifth on season’s bests in today’s field. But he knows that’s not a reliable gauge of what he’s facing and, as such, a top-10 finish is the aim. With college now behind him, Kenny will assess based on his performance here and at next month’s Europeans whether he can “justify being a full-time athlete” until the Paris Olympics in 2024.

He’s already significantly faster than Heffernan was at his age, and his coach will be there with him on the roadside today, passing on what he can, helping him navigate a path towards the top. And just like Heffernan always did, Kenny will walk to that line ready for battle.