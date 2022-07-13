Gallstones-battling Peter Wright ‘trying not to eat crumpets caked in butter’

Wright believes only a flare up of his gallstones will stop him from retaining the World Matchplay title
Gallstones-battling Peter Wright ‘trying not to eat crumpets caked in butter’
Peter Wright has been suffering with gallstones in recent weeks (John Walton/PA)
Wed, 13 Jul, 2022 - 16:39
Jonathan Veal

World number one Peter Wright believes only a flare up of his gallstones will stop him from retaining the World Matchplay title in Blackpool.

The 2021 champion begins the defence of his crown at the Winter Gardens against Madars Razma on Saturday, but has been struggling with his health in recent weeks.

Wright, 52, is on the waiting list to have his gallbladder removed and is wary that his condition could affect him at any time.

“It could flare up at any moment, I am just trying not to eat crumpets caked in butter,” he said.

“I’m just waiting on a date to go in for an op, they will ring up when they’ve got space with a surgeon.

“The docs want to take my gallbladder out with keyhole surgery. It will probably be around three months time.

“I’ve just said not during the Matchplay or when I’m in Australia and New Zealand for the World Series. I’ve given them some dates but if it comes down to missing a tournament, I’ll have to accept it.”

Wright won the World Championship at the beginning of the year but admits his form since then has been “terrible” and has been affected by a number of external factors, including his ill-health.

It could flare up at any moment, I am just trying not to eat crumpets caked in butter

“At the UK Open I felt like I was going to win that tournament, I felt great,” he added.

“I was playing Joe Cullen and I went into the practice area about three hours before my match and I didn’t get up to throw a dart.

“I was going to pull out but I didn’t throw a dart until 15 minutes before I went on stage. I was in pain and I was going to pull out. It’s not nice, it’s happened before in the Players Championship when I had no sleep for about a week.

“Obviously my form has been terrible this year. I’ve had other stuff on my mind, we’ve had family stuff to deal with.

Peter Wright admits his form has been “terrible” since winning the World Championship (John Walton/PA)

“All that is sort of settled so we know what we are doing now. My head is in a good space and that’s all that counts. I believe I can go and do it again, only better this time.

“The other players will have to go back on the practice board if they want to win this one. I’m going to go and win it again.

“I’ve been to the final and I’ve won it. I know what it takes to win it. My head’s right and if your head’s right, it’s difficult to stop someone if they’re feeling confident.”

While Wright should have little problems getting past Razma, there is a mouth-watering first-round tie for Michael Van Gerwen, who has been paired with two-time former world champion Adrian Lewis.

Gary Anderson, Matchplay champion in 2018, also has a tough tie as he meets Daryl Gurney.

More in this section

British Grand Prix 2022 - Race - Silverstone I am not walking away – Daniel Ricciardo remains committed to McLaren
2022 F1 Season Preview Package Sacked F1 race director Michael Masi thankful for ‘overwhelming’ support
Sport - 2014 Commonwealth Games - Day Eight Nijel Amos provisionally suspended after positive test for banned substance
World MatchplayPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
Gallstones-battling Peter Wright ‘trying not to eat crumpets caked in butter’

Was Wimbledon just the start for Nick Kyrgios or will it prove a mirage?

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up