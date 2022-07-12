Irish sprinter Leon Reid barred from Commonwealth Games

Northern Ireland sprinter Leon Reid will not compete at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Reid has been denied entry to the games following a security risk assessment.

He had been chosen to compete for Northern Ireland in the 200-meter race at the games this month, but organizers have barred him from competing.

A statement from Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland said: "Disappointed to confirm that track athlete Leon Reid has been denied entry to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games following a security risk assessment".

"Leon had been selected by CGNI and had been entered into the 200m event prior to the 29 June deadline.

"Notification was subsequently received from the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee that he would not be allowed to participate.

"Commonwealth Games NI is currently seeking clarity on any potential appeal mechanism, and the athlete has been offered well-being support as he deals with this news."

Reid was found guilty in February of permitting the production of crack cocaine in his home and received a sentence with a suspended prison term.

He received a sentence of 21 months, 18 months of which was suspended, and 220 hours of unpaid labour.