Kelly Mallon puts Armagh disappointment behind her to claim All-Ireland

Kelly Mallon celebrated her 33rd birthday in style at Ballincurrig yesterday by winning her 10th All-Ireland senior title, equalling the record set by Michael Toal in the men’s game. She led Munster champion Hannah Sexton all the way.

Nineteen-year old Patrick Flood bowled brilliantly to beat Ethan Rafferty in the men’s Intermediate final. On Saturday John Creedon ended a quest that began in 1990 when he beat James Oliver in the Men’s Junior A final. Patrick O’Donnell also gave himself a very nice 17th birthday present when he won the Boys under-18 final against Anthony McVeigh.

European champion Rachel Kingston put in a powerful second half to beat Armagh’s Caoimhe Rafferty in the girls under-18 final. Ethan Hughes gave Ulster only its second win of the weekend when he beat Patrick O’Sullivan in a classic under-14 final.

Kelly Mallon opened with her typical focus with a good bowl to light. Sexton missed, but followed with a super second shot. Mallon broke the deadlock when she made the short straight with a super bowl that pushed her almost a bowl clear. That bowl of odds became the main issue in contention.

Sexton battled gamely, but she never hit the fluidity of her Munster final win. There was a bare bowl between them at Hegarty’s and a hint that Sexton might test the Armagh woman in the closing stages. Sexton was too tight right with her next one and Mallon delivered a perfect reply towards the creamery to go two clear.

Sexton rallied again, but Mallon stayed totally focused. She closed with a big bowl, one outside the road record, without ever seeming to hit the really high notes.

Patrick Flood was a real powerhouse in the Intermediate final. He won the first tip with a huge bowl to light. Ethan Rafferty levelled with his second and led with a great third to the green. They were both past the creamery in four, but they took two more to negotiate the no-play line.

Flood was supreme from there. He was out the big corner in five more. He then played the shot of the score to the top of the short straight. He followed with three perfect shots to light at the last bend to win by two.

James Oliver led the early exchanges in the Junior A final. John Creedon gained the lead with a big fifth bowl to the pony’s gate. Oliver then missed the no-play line and Creedon raised a bowl with his seventh to the end of the acre. Oliver got back into it with a brilliant bowl to the big corner, but he got a poor next one up the short straight. Creedon went up to go almost a bowl clear again. Oliver continued to press, but could not get close enough to challenge.

Paddy O’Donnell opened the first bend with a huge shot in the boys under-18 final. He led all the way against Tyrone’s Anthony McVeigh, who showed a lot of class, but could not match O’Donnell’s speed. O’Donnell raised a bowl with his fourth past the creamery. McVeigh had the lead well under a bowl at Leahy’s. O’Donnell powered a bowl clear again to the big corner. He had almost two at Din Tough’s and there was no holding him from there.

Caoimhe Rafferty looked set to take control of the under-18 final after a huge bowl onto the short straight. Rachel Kingston found her rhythm and gained her first lead after 11 to Heaphy’s. Three great bowls to the creamery pushed her a bowl clear. Rafferty finished well, but could not dent Kingston’s lead.